Tracking the Tropics: Monitoring 3 systems in the Atlantic

MIAMI - The CBS4 Weather team is busy tracking all the action in the tropics but there are no current threats to South Florida.At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Potential Tropical Cyclone Two was located about 260 miles east of Trinidad and moving west at 23 miles per hour. This disturbance is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bonnie and bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the southern Windward Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday."Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is forecast to become Tropical Storm Bonnie, not a threat to us, however, it is forecast to move across the southern Windward Islands where...

MIAMI, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO