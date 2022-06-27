Tracking the Tropics: Monitoring 3 systems in the Atlantic

After a rainy Monday, Britons will need to brace for more wet and windy weather for the rest of the week, with Scotland preparing for the arrival of an “Atlantic cyclone”.The Met Office has warned that a massive Atlantic cyclone, stretching from Scandanavia to Spain, will affect large parts of Scotland over three days.This could bring about high winds, as well as some thunder and lightning.The forecaster has also predicted high totals of rainfall in southwest Scotland over the next 24 hours.This graphic illustrates the forecast rainfall amounts in the 24 hours between 6pm on Monday and 6pm on Tuesday....
Comments / 0