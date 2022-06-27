ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking the Tropics: Monitoring 3 systems in the Atlantic

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne system, Invest 94-L, has a high...

AOL Corp

Florida braces for the arrival of Alex as National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Storm Watch

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha have reformed over the Gulf of Mexico and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee," the National Hurricane Center said in a 4 p.m. bulletin. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay."
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, two other systems to keep an eye on

MIAMI - The CBS4 Weather team is busy tracking all the action in the tropics but there are no current threats to South Florida.At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Potential Tropical Cyclone Two was located about 260 miles east of Trinidad and moving west at 23 miles per hour. This disturbance is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bonnie and bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the southern Windward Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday."Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is forecast to become Tropical Storm Bonnie, not a threat to us, however, it is forecast to move across the southern Windward Islands where...
MIAMI, FL
AccuWeather

Southern Atlantic may churn out next named tropical system

Confidence is increasing that the next named tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will form in the farthest southern reaches of the basin during the final days of June. This brewing tropical system, along with a disturbance much closer to the mainland of the United States, could make for an active end to June and beginning of July in the tropical Atlantic, following a lull in the wake of Tropical Storm Alex.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Bonnie could form soon, watching two other systems

MIAMI - The CBS4 Weather Team continues to track three areas in the tropics but none of these disturbances are a threat to South Florida. Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 is moving rapidly westward across the Southern Caribbean. At 11 a.m., this disturbance was located about 130 miles east-southeast of Curacao and moving to the west at 24 miles per hour. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, the northern coast of Venezuela, and the coast of Colombia. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the coast of Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumuna. ...
MIAMI, FL
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Season: NHC Miami Issues Warning for Two Weather Disturbances over the Northern Gulf and Atlantic Ocean

Two weather disturbances or a tropical wave have been spotted over the northern Gulf and the Atlantic Ocean as of Sunday, June 26. This poses a threat to form at least as a tropical depression and affect areas in the North Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea regions, according to a warning issued by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI, FL
Weather
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Deadly Derecho Possible in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions: Damaging Winds Expected

Damaging winds from a potential derecho or inland hurricane is threatening the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic overnight from Monday to Tuesday, June 13 to June 14, AccuWeather meteorologists warned. The lethal weather phenomenon is possible when fast-moving thunderstorms with hurricane-like winds merge, causing widespread destruction and disruption. AccuWeather forecasters projected that...
WISCONSIN STATE
Valley Morning Star

Potential tropical trouble brewing in gulf

Hurricane experts are putting Texas residents on alert for a potentially fast-forming tropical system now churning off the coast of Louisiana. Should conditions remain favorable, a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week as it moves westward toward the Texas coast. As of Sunday, there was no...
TEXAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Trouble brewing for Atlantic hurricane season outlook

Trouble is brewing in the Atlantic Basin as we face yet another more-active-than-normal hurricane season. The risk of hurricanes making landfall in the United States this season is significant. As the past few seasons have shown, the impact of tropical systems can impact agriculture. WeatherTrends360 forecasts an above-normal number of...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Developing Tropical Disturbance May Bring Some Relief in Some Drought- Stricken Areas

Meteorologists advise that people along the Gulf Coast should be prepared for flooding rains as a tropical rainfall strengthens and approaches this week. A tropical rainfall traveling toward the Caribbean is on the edge of becoming a named tropical storm. Still, meteorologists are also monitoring another tropical downpour in the northern Gulf of Mexico that might grow.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

UK weather: Flood alerts issued as three-day ‘Atlantic cyclone’ expected in Scotland

After a rainy Monday, Britons will need to brace for more wet and windy weather for the rest of the week, with Scotland preparing for the arrival of an “Atlantic cyclone”.The Met Office has warned that a massive Atlantic cyclone, stretching from Scandanavia to Spain, will affect large parts of Scotland over three days.This could bring about high winds, as well as some thunder and lightning.The forecaster has also predicted high totals of rainfall in southwest Scotland over the next 24 hours.This graphic illustrates the forecast rainfall amounts in the 24 hours between 6pm on Monday and 6pm on Tuesday....
ENVIRONMENT

