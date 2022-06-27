Knoxville women's march opposes Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

MIAMI – Florida Planned Parenthood is urging women to take action after the controversial Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v. Wade that allowed women the right to choose abortions.Mayte Canino, a deputy organizing director for Florida Planned Parenthood, told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "We are still shocked and saddened by the decision, but moving forward this now goes to the states and there are more reasons to pay attention to who we are electing locally and in our states. So now it is important to look at where the politicians stand on the issues as many Floridians disagree with where they...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO