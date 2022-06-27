ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville women's march opposes Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

WATE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday, hundreds came together again this time...

www.wate.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

World reacts to U.S. overturning Roe v. Wade

People around the globe are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Some government leaders rebuked the decision, fearing the landmark decision could influence abortion laws in their countries as well. Ian Lee has more.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
BBC

Roe v Wade: Inside an Arkansas abortion clinic on its last day

There was a palpable change in the atmosphere at an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas the morning the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That was the moment everything turned upside down. The doors at the end of the hallway that leads to the patient area were instantly shut...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roe V Wade#Protest
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Next steps now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned

The Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade says it will stay open until legislation forces it to close -- but that will come soon. Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says states cannot ban FDA-approved abortion pills. As CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns explains, the abortion issue is taking center stage as candidates prepare for upcoming primary elections.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Protests
CBS Miami

Florida Planned Parenthood urges action after Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision

MIAMI – Florida Planned Parenthood is urging women to take action after the controversial Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v. Wade that allowed women the right to choose abortions.Mayte Canino, a deputy organizing director for Florida Planned Parenthood, told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "We are still shocked and saddened by the decision, but moving forward this now goes to the states and there are more reasons to pay attention to who we are electing locally and in our states. So now it is important to look at where the politicians stand on the issues as many Floridians disagree with where they...
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

SCOTUS’ ruling forces Mississippi’s only abortion clinic to close

The Supreme Court’s historic ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade has some states already banning abortions with others set to do so in the next few months. In the state of Mississippi, there is one abortion clinic that will be forced to shut its doors for good. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for Saturday TODAY.June 25, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy