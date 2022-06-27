ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Rep. Wendi Thomas Proposes Legislation for Collaborative Access to Mental Health Care

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hzhr3_0gN6Rm0Y00
Image via iStock.

Rep. Wendi Thomas' proposal moves mental health approaches to a more convenient model.

Pa.’s may be introducing yet another acronym in its mental health glossary. The Collaborative Care Model (CoCM) of patient access has been proposed to meet the state’s mental health care needs.

Bucks County Rep. Wendi Thomas proposed the legislation.

Its integrated approach is expected to make major inroads to mental health support, especially in the state’s rural areas.

Rep. Thomas’ House Bill 2686 creates a grant program to help smaller and start-up practices cover initial costs. It then uses a team approach to connect patients with services and treatment.

Action plans are led by primary care physicians but not enacted by them alone; responsibility is shared with a consulting psychiatrist and a behavioral health care manager. This professional trio then tracks patient progress using a care plan based on evidence and data.

The arrangement has already been vetted elsewhere.

“The World Health Organization reported that there are key advantages to delivering mental health care through primary care,” said Martin Raniowski of the Pennsylvania Medical Society. “First and foremost is accessibility; second is affordability. And it is acceptable to people with mental health problems because they are already there with the primary care practice that they trust.”

Rep. Thomas extolled the proposals virtues, saying, “As we are seeing all across the country, people — particularly young people — who need psychiatric care have difficulties getting [it], due to access limitations and cost. We could reach many more people in crisis if that care could be accessed through their primary care physicians.”

The full press release on the CoCM model is online.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Hospital Is Pumped about the Recent Recognition of Its Cardiovascular Care

Doylestown Hospital's cardiovascular care record has earned it national recognition. Doylestown Hospital continues to earn national recognition for quality and patient safety in the delivery of stroke and cardiovascular care. Its latest awards — issued jointly by the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology — fall under two evaluative programs, Get with the Guidelines and Mission: Lifetime.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WGAL

Attorney General Josh Shapiro to discuss abortion access in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia to discuss reproductive rights in the commonwealth. Shapiro, who is also the Democratic nominee for governor, said he will join doctors to highlight the importance of keeping abortion access legal. Shapiro has stated that if he...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Lawmakers Want To Pass Red Flag Gun Law To Help Battle Mental Health Crisis

NARBERTH, Pa. (CBS) — It’s a sobering statistic. Suicides accounted for more than half of U.S. gun deaths in 2020, according to recently published data by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, elected officials in Pennsylvania are working to pass a red flag gun law in the commonwealth. First responders from Narberth Ambulance say they deal with more mental health calls than anything else, an issue officials say has spiked since COVID-19. “It just keeps continuing,” Narberth Ambulance Deputy Chief of Operations Patrick Glynn said. “I looked year to date and we’re already above where we were last year.” “The...
NARBERTH, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Pa. Dept. of Agriculture: WIC Funding Doesn’t Just Mean Bucks County’s Women, Infants, and Children

Bucks County’s summer crop abundance connects thousands of residents with vitamin-packed fruits and vegetables brimming with nutrition and flavor. For seniors, however, this bounty may be out of budget, especially as numerous influences have lifted grocery prices. In response, the state’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) ensures that residents who are 60+ eat well.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Bucks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
PennLive.com

Doug Mastriano touts 3-part plan to fight opioid abuse, including harsh sentence

Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano called Monday for a three-pronged attack on Pennsylvania’s ongoing opioid epidemic including harsh mandatory minimum sentences for drug dealers whose sales result in fentanyl-related deaths, a new statewide reporting and mapping system for all drug overdoses, and expanded state funding for faith-based recovery houses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

How Pennsylvania keeps its voter rolls clean and updated

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s voter rolls have been a frequent target of conservative politicians who believe the disproven narrative that the 2020 election was stolen. Last fall, state Senate Republicans pursued a “forensic audit” of the voter roll to verify voters’ identities. And Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has pledged to reset the voter rolls and require all Pennsylvanians to re-register in order to cast a ballot in future elections — although federal law prohibits this.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Pa State Rep. Kail’s Resolution to Create Investigative Select Committee Passes Judiciary Committee

(Official Photo of Josh Kail) (HARRISBURG, PA)As efforts continue to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Rep. Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington) announced his resolution to create the investigative Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order passed the House Judiciary Committee today. “As the lawlessness continues in Philadelphia, we have heard many...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Behavioral Health#Collaborative Care#Politics State#Politics Legislative
roi-nj.com

N.J. lawmakers rush through insurance bill automatically raising rates for 1.1M drivers by average 36%

Just a few short months ago, when we together implored the New Jersey Legislature to ban the use of income discrimination in car insurance and it fell on deaf ears, who would think that we would be faced with a bill that attacks solely the poor even further. At the time, we thought nothing could surprise us. That was, until this week, when New Jersey lawmakers in both the Senate and Assembly pushed a bill through committee that drastically changes the car insurance industry in our state and raises rates for millions.
BUSINESS
BUCKSCO.Today

Low-Income Residents Still Wading through Hurricane Ida’s Legal Aftermath Gain Help

Nearly a year after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc across Southeastern Pa., including much of Bucks County, the Legal Services Corporation of Washington, D.C. has awarded nearly $400,000 in support. The funding is directed toward low-income people still trying to get their heads above water with matters of insurance, unemployment, evictions, and replacement of legal documents.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fetterman returning to campaign trail after stroke

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will return to the campaign trail more than two months after suffering a stroke. Fetterman, who currently serves as the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, will join the Democratic Jewish Outreach Pennsylvania for a reception in Wynnewood, Montgomery County on July 21. Tickets for the […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Brian B. Reyes

City of Philadelphia on June 28th: Updates from City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Revenue and Philadelphia Public Health

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWW0A2AWQAQQpil.jpgPhiladelphia Public Health. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mayor Kenney Signs Bill To Lower City’s Wage Tax, Giving Very Small Boost To Paychecks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People who live or work in Philadelphia are about to see a very small boost in their paychecks. Mayor Jim Kenney just signed a bill Tuesday afternoon to lower the city’s wage tax. It is part of the budget passed by City Council last week. Here is what the change means for you: The wage tax for people living in the city will drop from 3.83% to 3.79%. For non-residents, the wage tax will decline from 3.48% to 3.44%. If you make $50,000, city residents will save $20 a year. Non-residents making the same amount of money will keep an extra $4 a year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County controller calls for changes to probation system

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County's financial officer wants to see changes to the probation system. Controller Mark Pinsley is proposing several changes to the county's probation department. Among his suggestions are reducing probation time, reducing costs from fees and fines, and not detaining people for technical violations, according to a...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Senator Santarsiero Secures $1 Million for Doylestown Rec Center

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) recently announced $1 million in state funds he has secured from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) for the Doylestown Township Community Recreation Center. “I’d like to thank Governor Wolf for supporting my request to dedicate RACP funds for the...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Privately Owned Warminster Pharma Firm Sheds Shares to Raise $16M

I3 Pharmaceuticals of Warminster raised $16M recently by way of equity financing. John George covered the privately owned firm’s stock sale in the Philadelphia Business Journal. News of the i3 capital-raising measure came via filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company develops and manufactures difficult-to-formulate specialty drugs.
WARMINSTER, PA
Polarbear

Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy