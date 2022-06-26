ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon: Djokovic ahead again while rain halts Norrie charge

BBC
 3 days ago

Kwon produces two wonderful shots, first a forehand then a volley, and ends up rooted to the spot as Djokovic finds a superb lob to beat him. Djokovic is in front on his serve for the first time. Djokovic saves third break point. *Djokovic 6-3 3-6 6-3 0-1 Kwon....

www.bbc.co.uk

ClutchPoints

After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission

Arguably the greatest women’s tennis player in history, Serena Williams, made her return to the sport 364 days since retiring with an injury in the first round of Wimbledon last year. She found herself up against the 115th ranked player in the world in Harmony Tan. In a thrilling back-and-forth match, Tan pulled off an […] The post After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
The Independent

Andy Murray utilises underarm serve in first-round win at Wimbledon

Andy Murray threw in an underarm serve as he overcame a stiff examination of his form and fitness to get his Wimbledon campaign up and running.The former world number one faced a race against time to recover from an abdominal strain he suffered a fortnight ago in time to play at SW19.The injury did not seem to be an issue but the match sharpness probably was after Murray was broken twice on his way to dropping the first set against unseeded Australian James Duckworth.But Murray was soon motoring again as he wrapped up a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory, with...
The Independent

Wimbledon: Andy Murray throws underarm serve to delight Centre Court crowd

Andy Murray pulled off an impressive underarm serve to the delight of the Centre Court crowd on the opening day of Wimbledon.The British star battled back to beat James Duckworth 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, putting to bed any injury fears.In his 14th year at Wimbledon, Murray threw in the cheeky underarm serve for the first time, setting himself up to win the point.“As soon as I saw him step further back, I threw the underarm serve in,” he later said of the effort, and his opponent’s positioning.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nick Kyrgios slams Wimbledon doubles format as the ‘stupidest thing ever’Emma Raducanu wins Wimbledon Centre Court debut as Andy Murray starts with victoryNick Kyrgios slams Wimbledon doubles format as the ‘stupidest thing ever’
The Independent

Wimbledon first-day attendance low after officials predicted ‘record crowd’

Attendance on the first day of Wimbledon was markedly low despite people queueing at the gate overnight and organisers saying they expected a “record crowd”.Just over 36,600 people poured in to the All England Club in SW19 to watch sports stars including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu as the tournament returned at full capacity for the first time in three years.Organisers had expected 42,000 spectators daily – the maximum capacity – but many seats were left empty on Monday, even in Centre Court.It came as thousands of people queued overnight for on-the-day premium tickets.Several fans who had been...
BBC

Wimbledon: Jodie Burrage helps unwell ball boy during opening match

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Britain's Jodie Burrage rushed to help a ball boy who was taken unwell during her first-round defeat at Wimbledon. Burrage raced over to the fridge for water and got...
The Independent

Wimbledon day two: Ten Brits and tennis titans Williams and Nadal poised to play

Tennis titans Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will be among those in action at Wimbledon’s grass courts on Tuesday.Day two heralds Williams’ first match in the 2022 tournament as her efforts to reach a record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title begin.The US athlete will face France’s Harmony Tan, who at age 24 is 16 years her junior.Meanwhile, American Coco Gauff, 18, will be facing Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse, as she stands on the verge of a top-10 breakthrough having reached her first grand slam final at the French Open earlier this month.Nadal is vying to win his third successive grand slam...
The Independent

Wimbledon day one: Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray thrill Centre Court with wins

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray delighted the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon with impressive day one wins while defending champion Novak Djokovic set another record in his first-round success.Raducanu and Murray’s SW19 preparations had been dogged by injury fears but both were able to allay any concerns by progressing into round two along with fellow British hopeful Cameron Norrie.Two suspensions of play occurred at the All England Club due to brief showers but it failed to dampen spirits on the opening day.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best action.Tweet of the day1st Brit win...
SkySports

Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal stays on course for calendar Grand Slam after opening win

Rafael Nadal made it safely through to round two after a four-set battle with Argentine debutant Francisco Cerundolo at Wimbledon on Tuesday. The Spaniard, who is on course for a calendar Grand Slam following his wins at the Australian and French Opens earlier this year, underwent radio-wave therapy on the nerve in his left foot earlier this month with his career potentially on the line after winning his 14th French Open.
The Independent

Wimbledon: Top talking points ahead of the 2022 championships

A fortnight of exciting tennis beckons as the 2022 Wimbledon championships kick off this week.Here is a rundown of some key talking points ahead of the start of the tournament:– Return to full capacity for first time in three yearsThis year, the tournament will return to pre-Covid numbers for the first time in three years.The grand slam was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.The competition did go ahead in 2021 with spectators, although most days it was only at 50% capacity.This year, the full capacity – so up to...
The Independent

Wimbledon kicks off with full capacity crowds for first time in three years

Wimbledon kicks off on Monday with full-capacity crowds descending on the grand slam tournament in south-west London for the first time in three years.The 2022 championship marks the first time the grounds will be filled with up to 42,000 people every day since before the coronavirus pandemic.The queue has returned for the first time since 2019 as spectators from around the world camp out and line up for hours to buy on-the-door tickets every day.It comes after the tournament was cancelled in 2020 and then went ahead in 2021 but only with 50% crowd capacity.Novak Djokovic will begin the defence...
BBC

Wimbledon: Second seed Anett Kontaveit loses to Jule Niemeier

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Estonia's Anett Kontaveit became the highest seed to be knocked out of Wimbledon so far as she was beaten in straight sets by German Jule Niemeier. World number 97...
