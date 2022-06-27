ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles 'Stupid' to Accept €3m in Cash as Calls Grow for New Investigation

By Jack Royston
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince Charles was reportedly handed €3 million in cash—including €1 million stuffed inside a suitcase—from a former Qatari Prime...

BBC

Prince Charles 'accepted a suitcase with 1m euros', report claims

The Prince of Wales accepted a suitcase containing a million euros in cash from a former Qatari prime minister, the Sunday Times has reported. The paper says this was one of three cash donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim totalling three million euros. Clarence House said donations from the sheikh...
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Royal Fans Reportedly Convinced Prince Harry’s Wife Isn’t Guilty Of Bullying Former Staff Members

Meghan Markle was accused of bullying former palace staffers in 2018. At the time, the palace announced that they would be conducting an investigation into the matter. But years have passed, and there's still hasn’t been any update until last week, when royal author Katie Nicholl said that it’s unlikely for the Queen to release the results of their investigation to the public.
Nigel Farage
Prince Charles
Daily Beast

Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commentary from the women who were closest to the authoritarian’s oligarchs. What they have to say isn’t particularly shocking, but it’s certainly further evidence that the world is in peril from a man willing to do anything, to anyone, to achieve his own ends.
CNN

World leaders mock Putin at meeting

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poked fun at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s infamous bare-chested photos at a G7 meeting in Krün, Germany.
The Independent

Prince Charles denies any wrongdoing over bags-of-cash claim

Prince Charles' office has denied there was any wrongdoing in the heir to the British throne accepting bags full of cash as charity donations from a Qatari politician.The Sunday Times said the prince was given a total of 3 million euros ($3.2 million) by Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar. It said the money was handed over to Charles at private meetings between 2011 and 2015 — on one occasion in a suitcase, and on another in shopping bags from London’s Fortnum & Mason department store. The newspaper said the money...
The Independent

Prince Charles accepting millions in suitcase ‘unusual’, says cabinet minister

The idea of Prince Charles receiving millions of donations in a suitcase from a former Qatari prime minister is “a bit unusual”, cabinet minister George Eustice.The Prince of Wales personally received around three lots of cash, totalling €3m, from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, according to the Sunday Times.“My understanding is this was immediately passed on to the charity, declared and checked in the usual way,” said Mr Eustice. “On one level of course it’s a bit unusual to have such a large amount of cash.”Asked by LBC what his reaction if he was offered large...
The US Sun

Beaming Queen is all smiles as she visits Edinburgh for Ceremony of the Keys

THE Queen beamed in Edinburgh after travelling to Scotland with members of her family for their traditional week of events north of the border. The 96-year-old monarch, who has cut back on public engagements due to mobility issues, was in Edinburgh for the historic Ceremony of the Keys - the traditional opener to Holyrood week for the Royals.
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II photog on capturing 'most famous woman in the world': She 'humanized in front of me'

Queen Elizabeth was ready for her close-up when a nervous photographer, known for mingling with the stars, walked into Buckingham Palace. It was 2002 and Rankin, whose full name is John Rankin Waddell, was one of 10 photographers chosen to photograph the reigning monarch for her Golden Jubilee that year. The Scottish-born photographer and co-founder of the magazine Dazed + Confused had collaborated with some of the biggest names in Hollywood and fashion – but nothing could prepare him for Her Majesty.
BBC

Prince Charles charity funded GCHQ charity with Bond cash

Financial records from the Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund appear at first glance to show a grant to an unexpected recipient - the GCHQ security agency. Alongside grants for causes such as the Red Squirrel Survival Trust and Exeter Cathedral is £100,000 for "GCHQ". But the 2014 payment is...
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson will bolster a bid to oust Commonwealth secretary general Lady Scotland who has been dubbed 'Baroness Brazen' over her lavish spending in the role

Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labour minister Baroness Scotland as head of the Commonwealth. The Prime Minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push for member states to remove the peer, according to Whitehall sources. Lady Scotland has served as the organisation’s secretary-general...
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Suffers Clarkson’s Farm Setback Again As Diddly Squat Shop Comes Under Fire

While The Grand Tour presenter continues to film in Poland, Jeremy Clarkson has been given yet another planning contravention notice as he continues to attempt to expand Diddly Squat Farm and its shop. After Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson personally answered a video from the ex-Top Gear presenter, Clarkson wrote a column about the response […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Suffers Clarkson’s Farm Setback Again As Diddly Squat Shop Comes Under Fire appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
The Independent

Prince of Wales to hail diversity of the Commonwealth as its ‘strength’

The Prince of Wales is expected to hail the diversity of the Commonwealth as its “strength” in his address at the opening of a summit for Commonwealth leaders.Charles will tell the prime ministers and presidents gathered from across the globe in the host country of Rwanda, their differences are a positive they can use to “speak up for the values which bind us”.His speech will be made at the opening of the Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting (Chogm) in Kigali, on the day he meets Prime Minister Boris Johnson after an escalating row of words over Charles’ reported criticism of...
