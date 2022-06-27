ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worker Praised for Rejecting Job Over State's Abortion Stance: 'Decline'

By Alice Gibbs
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"Makes me want to apply to them just to decline," said one commenter on the viral...

Comments / 82

New York mother
2d ago

Everyone is worried about the economy, well womens rights being taken away will have a huge effect on the economy. Women now will choose to staying away or even move from those states. And that states economy will be lacking! The shortages are already breaking us. This isn’t going to boost the economy! When you start treating people poorly then anger rolls in, more negativity will happen.

Reply(38)
27
prowomen33
2d ago

Bravo!!! I wouldn’t either. Nor would I attend college in a state that bans abortion. Time to take action and move out of these states.

Reply(9)
11
Tropical Dave
2d ago

Boy oh boy... did he show them! 🤣 They'll never find another, possible better engineer to fill that position. 🤣 They're probably scrambling right now, trying to figure out what to do! I bet they sent his refusal straight to the Governer.... yep, he showed them...

Reply(2)
14
 

People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
Salon

Clarence Thomas blames Americans for Supreme Court's erosions of rights: "You protect your liberty"

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said that Americans are "more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution," according to a recently released book. "I think we as citizens have lost interest and that's been my disappointment," Thomas said in an interview. "That certainly was something that bothered Justice Scalia, that people tend to be more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution. They're interested in what they want rather than what is right as a country."
Fortune

OB/GYNs are rethinking their careers after Roe v. Wade decision, signaling that the doctor shortage may get even worse

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Dana Rector, a third-year medical student at Oakland University in Michigan, wants to become an ob/gyn. To do so, she’ll need to apply to and complete a residency program in the specialty, a process that’s more complicated now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
Daily Beast

Democrat Senate Candidate Hit in the Face by Opponent at Abortion Rally

An abortion rights protest devolved into chaos in Rhode Island on Friday, after a state Senate candidate was apparently struck in the face by her Republican opponent. “I’m a reproductive rights organizer & State Senate candidate. Last night, after speaking at our Roe rally, my Republican opponent—a police officer—violently attacked me,” Democrat candidate Jennifer Rourke tweeted on Saturday morning.
Newsweek

Newsweek

