Worker Praised for Rejecting Job Over State's Abortion Stance: 'Decline'
"Makes me want to apply to them just to decline," said one commenter on the viral...www.newsweek.com
"Makes me want to apply to them just to decline," said one commenter on the viral...www.newsweek.com
Everyone is worried about the economy, well womens rights being taken away will have a huge effect on the economy. Women now will choose to staying away or even move from those states. And that states economy will be lacking! The shortages are already breaking us. This isn’t going to boost the economy! When you start treating people poorly then anger rolls in, more negativity will happen.
Bravo!!! I wouldn’t either. Nor would I attend college in a state that bans abortion. Time to take action and move out of these states.
Boy oh boy... did he show them! 🤣 They'll never find another, possible better engineer to fill that position. 🤣 They're probably scrambling right now, trying to figure out what to do! I bet they sent his refusal straight to the Governer.... yep, he showed them...
Comments / 82