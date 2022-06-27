VA Construction Loan Guide: Everything You Need To Know

A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) construction loan can be a good option to help provide the financing you need to build the home you want, including the land it sits on.

This home loan is insured by the VA, and as a result, you can enjoy several benefits including not having to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI) and potentially no down payment like a traditional construction loan can require.

This guide covers how you can utilize a VA loan to build a house with a competitive rate and term.

What Is a VA Construction Loan?

VA construction loans are for the specific purpose of building a brand-new primary residence and buying the land. This temporary financing option can be converted to a permanent VA loan once construction finishes.

This loan is different from the more common VA purchase loan which is for buying an existing home. Instead, you can use your loan proceeds for the lot purchase and the cost to build your home.

You can be eligible if you have one of these military service backgrounds:

Currently on active duty (National Guard and Reserve members can qualify too)

Retired without a dishonorable discharge

Surviving spouse of a veteran

Additional lender requirements can apply, such as a qualifying credit score or debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. But keep in mind, not all VA lenders offer construction loans. You may spend extra time finding a participating lender, as a result.

Note: VA construction loans can have more paperwork than other VA loans. For example, the lender must approve the building plan, you authorize each loan disbursement for paying contractors and there are mandatory inspections throughout the building process.

How a VA Construction Loan Works

Here’s how you can use a VA loan to build a house.

Get an Approved Building Plan

You’ll work with a VA-approved lender and builder to finalize your building plan and financing details. The initial underwriting process usually takes 45 to 60 days.

VA construction loan lenders may offer two different loan options. The loan type determines how many mortgage closings you have and when the VA funding fee is due:

One-time close (single close): A construction-to-permanent loan finances your construction costs and final payment terms with one loan. Your VA funding fee can be due within 15 days of the initial closing before construction begins.

A construction-to-permanent loan finances your construction costs and final payment terms with one loan. Your VA funding fee can be due within 15 days of the initial closing before construction begins. Two-time close: You’ll have a separate construction loan and permanent loan with two different closing dates. The VA funding fee is due at the second closing after building ends.

After closing on the construction loan, the lender requires the licensed contractors to complete the home in a timely fashion. Typically, you have 12 months after closing before lenders begin collecting mortgage payments, according to VA guidelines.

Complete Home Construction

Contractors receive the necessary funds in multiple disbursements, also known as “draws,” for each construction phase.

Your lender distributes these funds from an escrow account directly to the builder instead of giving you the money to maintain financial transparency. While you’re not responsible for managing the money, you must provide written permission to the lender to authorize each draw.

Making multiple draws can be a hassle yet minimizes your borrowing costs as you’re not receiving your entire loan amount upfront. This distribution process also limits the lender’s risk as a home under construction doesn’t have the same collateral value as an existing home.

Transition to a Permanent Loan

Once your home passes the final inspection, you can transition your construction loan to a permanent loan. If you choose to stick with a VA loan, you can choose either a VA purchase loan or a VA cash-out refinance.

VA Construction Loan Requirements

Before you can start construction, make sure you adhere to these VA loan requirements:

Certificate of Eligibility (COE): You must obtain a COE before applying for a VA-backed home loan.

You must obtain a COE before applying for a VA-backed home loan. Minimum 620 credit score: The VA doesn’t have minimum credit score requirements. However, lenders often require a FICO score of at least 620.

The VA doesn’t have minimum credit score requirements. However, lenders often require a FICO score of at least 620. Low DTI ratio: Lenders may also require a DTI below 45% or 50%. A lower DTI also helps you qualify for a better interest rate.

Lenders may also require a DTI below 45% or 50%. A lower DTI also helps you qualify for a better interest rate. Proof of income: You may need to furnish recent pay stubs, tax returns, W2s and bank statements to verify your income for the past two years.

You may need to furnish recent pay stubs, tax returns, W2s and bank statements to verify your income for the past two years. Registered builder: VA-registered builders must complete the work. Lenders can also require the builder or contractor to be licensed, bonded and insured. If you need help finding registered contractors, the VA maintains a builder database.

VA-registered builders must complete the work. Lenders can also require the builder or contractor to be licensed, bonded and insured. If you need help finding registered contractors, the VA maintains a builder database. Origination appraisal: The building proposal must satisfy the VA Minimum Property Requirements (MPRs) and local building codes. This home must also be your primary residence to qualify and not a second home or an investment property.

VA Funding Fee and Down Payment Requirement

One primary advantage of using VA-backed loans is not having to make a down payment in most situations. You also don’t pay mortgage insurance premiums like other loan programs.

Instead, you pay a one-time VA funding fee which is a percentage of the loan amount. Making an upfront contribution can reduce your funding fee and lifetime borrowing costs. First-time borrowers can anticipate the following fee amounts, based on their down payment:

Below 5%: 2.3%

2.3% 5% to 10%: 1.65%

1.65% 1.4%

This fee may not be due until you finish building. You may also be able to roll this expense into your loan amount which helps you save money upfront but increases your financing fees.

Additional VA loan closing costs will also apply—for example, a construction fee of up to 2%.

Where to Find VA Construction Loans and How to Apply

Following these steps can help you successfully find a lender offering VA-backed construction loans.

Gather Necessary Documents

First, compile the various credit and income documents that lenders usually need to complete the underwriting process.

Applying for your Certificate of Eligibility (COE) to verify your service status can give you a head start on the application process.

Get Loan Preapproval

Next, find a bank or credit union offering VA loans. Unfortunately, not every VA lender provides construction loans so the search process takes longer than for a home purchase loan.

Being approved can help you estimate your borrowing limit so you know how much money you have to buy land and build an affordable home.

Like any loan, it’s vital to compare mortgage rates from several lenders to find the best rate and term for your project.

Submit Building Plan

Once you find a VA-registered builder, you can submit your home proposal for approval.

This initial VA appraisal determines your total loan limit, if you’re eligible for a $0 down payment and if the home meets the minimum property requirements.

Sign Closing Documents

After the lender approves your building proposal, you can finalize your payment terms. This opportunity helps determine your total loan fees and repayment schedule.

Speak with your lender about how to switch your construction loan to a permanent loan when it’s time to move into your brand-new home. Having a plan in mind before you break ground can prevent a stressful financial situation later on.