Mountain Home, AR

Jackson wins Big Creek Stroke Play Tournament

By Staff
KTLO
 2 days ago

The Big Creek Golf & Country Club 2022...

www.ktlo.com

Related
KTLO

Chuck Morton Memorial Junior Golf Championship set for July

Big Creek Golf and Country Club is set to host another event designated by the Arkansas State Golf Association. The annual Chuck Morton Memorial Junior Golf Championship is scheduled for July 7 and 8. The entry fee for the two-day stroke play event is $75 per golfer, and that includes...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home MacLeod Legion team drops 2 games at Batesville

The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team lost both ends of a double header at Batesville Monday night. Batesville took the first game 12-2. Jordan Corbett struck out four in two innings of work and Cash Arnhart had five strikeouts in four innings. In the second game, Batesville topped...
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

MacLeod, Alley-White set for Tuesday action

American Legion baseball makes up the local Tuesday schedule with both of Mountain Home’s junior squads in action. MacLeod will begin its run of three consecutive home outings by welcoming Gainesville back to Cooper Park. The first pitch at Lester White Field is scheduled for 5:30. Alley-White last road...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MacLeod legion team splits with Gainesville

The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team split their double header at home Tuesday night against Gainesville. Gainesville won the first game 9-5. Ike Barrow struck out nine and allowed just one earned run in five innings of work on the mound. In the second game, MacLeod defeated Gainesville...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Dora hires Perkins to coach volleyball, moves softball to spring

Over the last few weeks, it’s been reported a pair of area school districts in Missouri are making significant changes to their athletic programs, and another is joining their ranks. The Dora R-III School District is moving softball from the fall to the spring, and Kaitlyn Perkins has been hired as the head coach of its new volleyball program starting in the upcoming school year.
DORA, MO
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Meet and greet night

LOCUST GROVE — Just about everyone in attendance got track time at Batesville Motor Speedway on Friday for the annual $20 carload night and meet and greet. Drivers parked their race cars on the front stretch during intermission to give fans a chance to come down from the grandstands to get a closer look and interact. The kids were also treated to bus rides around the track and through the pits.
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Winning number announced for ‘Jewels for You’ pendant

Prior to the Red, White and Blue fireworks being shot Saturday evening, the winning number for the Carter’s Jewel Chest “Jewels for You” pendant was announced on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home. The winning number is 198277. The winner will have until noon Friday to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

James Dykes, 85, Mountain Home (Roller)

Mr. James L. Dykes, 85, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on May 18, 1937 in Falls City, Nebraska to Burl and Jessie Dykes. James is survived by one son: Jody (Julie) Dykes of Mountain Home; two daughters: Jami (Doug) Small of Mountain Home and Jill (fiancé Travis Graves) Caruso of Gepp; three grandchildren: Samantha (Cory) McMahon of Mountain Home, Ryan (Jenna) Small of Mountain Home, and Jessi (Hunter) Volner of Pea Ridge; three great grandchildren: Adelynn, Daxtyn, and Emery; two brothers in law: Randall (Carole) Mason and David Helgeson; cousin: Butch (Dobey) Haws; numerous nieces and nephews; and an amazing friend of 67 years: Harold Bates.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Winner of Red, White and Blue pendant announced

A winner has been announced for the Red, White and Blue pendant donated by Carter’s Jewel Chest. Cody Blair of Mountain Home had the winning ticket for the Hearts on Fire, 18K white gold, diamond pendant. The Jewels For You fundraiser for the Red, White and Blue Festival raised...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Helen Louise Fenwick, 69, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Helen Louise Fenwick of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 25, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 69. She was born August 26, 1952, in Tucumcari, New Mexico, the daughter of James and Sarah Fowler New. Helen was a U.S. Air Force veteran of Vietnam War. She married David on January 25, 1975, in Anson, Texas and was a sheriff’s deputy for the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office. Helen lived in Mountain Home since moving from Anson, Texas.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Clifford Gotaas, 66, Midway (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Clifford Gotaas of Midway are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Clifford Gotaas died Saturday June 18 in Midway.
MIDWAY, AR
newheadlines.art

Fishing Report Norfork Lake Arkansas

Fishing Report Norfork Lake Arkansas. Species present include white bass, hybrid striped bass, and largemouth. If there is a body of water you would like included in this report, please email [email protected] with information on possible sources for reports about that lake or river. The name norfork is a...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Eva Beatrice Apel, 88, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Eva Beatrice Apel of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 25, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 88. She was born October 9, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Gilbert and Sieverdena Neumann. She married Kenneth on October 6, 1973, in Orland Park, Illinois. Eva lived...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Dangerous sinkhole on the Spring River near High Falls

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose warns of a deadly danger at a popular Northeast Arkansas vacation spot on the Spring River near High Falls. According to a report from Kait8 news, the infamous sinkhole near Hardy took the life of 39-year-old Malissa Summit back in 2020. Chief Rose said it’s...
HARDY, AR
freightwaves.com

The Log Book: SuperRigs winner takes Best of Show prize for second time

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Theresa DeSantis takes home a second SuperRigs Best of Show award, Schneider donates to LGBTQIA+ non-profit organization and Swift honors POW/MIA veterans with a newly wrapped Kenworth. SuperRigs winner takes Best of Show...
BRANSON, MO
onlyinark.com

The Tea Crate in Batesville

Summer is starting to heat up, and it’s the perfect time to cool off with a glass of refreshing iced tea. The Tea Crate in Batesville elevates freshly brewed tea to a higher place in a coffee-driven world, and it’s the perfect place to celebrate National Iced Tea Month.
BATESVILLE, AR

