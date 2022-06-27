Jackson wins Big Creek Stroke Play Tournament

LOCUST GROVE — Just about everyone in attendance got track time at Batesville Motor Speedway on Friday for the annual $20 carload night and meet and greet. Drivers parked their race cars on the front stretch during intermission to give fans a chance to come down from the grandstands to get a closer look and interact. The kids were also treated to bus rides around the track and through the pits.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO