Wimbledon: Djokovic ahead again while rain halts Norrie charge
BBC
3 days ago
Hello, another chance for Kwon as Djokovic wallops a forehand way long... Kwon gets a look at a Djokovic second serve, and he plants it into the net!. He should have done better with that and he knows it. Deuce. Post update. *Djokovic 6-3 3-6 6-3 0-1 Kwon. Great...
Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Quick reactions are a hallmark of being a professional tennis player, and Jodie Burrage showed the Wimbledon crowd she could respond to adversity quickly. The British player noticed a ballboy who was feeling faint on the sidelines during her match on Monday, then rushed over...
Andy Murray threw in an underarm serve as he overcame a stiff examination of his form and fitness to get his Wimbledon campaign up and running.The former world number one faced a race against time to recover from an abdominal strain he suffered a fortnight ago in time to play at SW19.The injury did not seem to be an issue but the match sharpness probably was after Murray was broken twice on his way to dropping the first set against unseeded Australian James Duckworth.But Murray was soon motoring again as he wrapped up a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory, with...
Attendance on the first day of Wimbledon was markedly low despite people queueing at the gate overnight and organisers saying they expected a “record crowd”.Just over 36,600 people poured in to the All England Club in SW19 to watch sports stars including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu as the tournament returned at full capacity for the first time in three years.Organisers had expected 42,000 spectators daily – the maximum capacity – but many seats were left empty on Monday, even in Centre Court.It came as thousands of people queued overnight for on-the-day premium tickets.Several fans who had been...
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. With Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray scheduled to play on Centre Court, Day 3 at Wimbledon looks a lot like Day 1. All three players won their opening matches in the main stadium at the All England Club on Monday. Djokovic, a six-time champion who has won the last three Wimbledon men’s singles titles, will face Thanasi Kokkinakis. Raducanu will be next on Centre Court against Caroline Garcia, followed by two-time champion Murray versus John Isner. Other top names in action include Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Angelique Kerber, Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe. In a match between two Ukrainian women whose lives have been disrupted by war, Lesia Tsurenko will face Anhelina Kalinina.
So the end of June somehow rolls around again and the British summer is well and truly up and running which can only mean one thing; Murray Mound, strawberries and cream and Pimms in the sun - yes it’s time for Wimbledon again. This year is set to be...
A fortnight of exciting tennis beckons as the 2022 Wimbledon championships kick off this week.Here is a rundown of some key talking points ahead of the start of the tournament:– Return to full capacity for first time in three yearsThis year, the tournament will return to pre-Covid numbers for the first time in three years.The grand slam was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.The competition did go ahead in 2021 with spectators, although most days it was only at 50% capacity.This year, the full capacity – so up to...
EASTBOURNE, England – Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova tuned up for the Grand Slam tournament by overpowering Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 to win the Eastbourne title on Saturday. Also, Taylor Fritz outlasted Maxime Cressy 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) in an all-American men’s final for his second Eastbourne title....
Comments / 0