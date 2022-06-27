ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Anne Hathaway reveals her favourite outfit from The Devil Wears Prada

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPEap_0gN6Pnxh00

Anne Hathaway has revealed her favourite outfit from her role as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada .

The 39-year-old actor answered questions from famous friends and fans in a new interview, including one from fashion designer Michael Kors .

Via Interview Magazine , the American designer asked Hathaway which costume from the iconic 2006 romantic comedy represented her own style the most.

The WeCrashed star said her personal style is heavily influenced by costume designer Patricia Field, who also worked on Sex and The City and Ugly Betty .

Hathaway added: “But I love what I wore to the James Hoult party, that velvet Chanel coat that went to the knees, and then the mini skirt and the stockings and the slouched boots. I think it was a sample because I kept finding straight pins in it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7xgY_0gN6Pnxh00

She also answered a question from Marc Jacobs about what outfit she has regrets about wearing in the past.

“There was this one time where I was very young and dressed myself for an event, and I stepped onto a red carpet and did not know my dress was see-through, and I wasn’t wearing a bra,” she revealed.

“It was a very long carpet and at no point did any of the people in that wall of photographers stop to give me a heads-up or offer me a jacket. I’m not naïve. I don’t expect that, but it’s something I would do for another person if I saw it. And so I would erase that, just because it sucked.”

In a 2016 interview, Field spoke about Hathaway’s character’s style journey throughout the movie, starting with Andy being “a bit grungy, non-fashion conscious” before becoming “a little fashionista”.

“After my meeting with her and understanding her personality, I got the idea that she’s a Chanel girl,” Field told Harper’s Bazaar .

“When I spoke to Chanel, they were very happy. They were very happy to work with me, which was great because there’s nothing like cooperation when you’re trying to paint a picture and you have all your paints there, and in this case the paint was Chanel.

“So [Andy’s] transition from the beginning to the end fit her persona. So there’s that parallel line that I was talking about—it’s believable about her, her whole persona. She’s not Versace, for example. The expression comes in the styling and how you handle it.”

Comments / 4

Related
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Britney Spears Gets a Post-Wedding Haircut

Britney Spears is welcoming newly wed life with a new haircut. The singer posted a picture on Instagram lounging by the pool, and at first glance, you may not have noticed that she recently opted for a fresh hairstyle. If you take a closer look, however, you'd see that Spears's normally mid-back-length hair is now shoulder-length.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Patricia Field
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devil#Via Interview Magazine#American#Wecrashed#Chanel
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Priscilla Presley's 1985 Description of How Her Relationship With Elvis Began Is Hard to Shake Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll is no stranger to darker motifs: why else would the phrase be “Sex, Drugs, and Rock n Roll?” However, with any genre of superstar, there are good eggs, and not-so-good eggs — and sadly, rock and roll is no different. If you know rock, you know Elvis Presley. And if you know Elvis, you know of his iconic wife Priscilla Presley. However, what many thought was a fairytale wedding that...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Of course Jennifer Lopez’s pajamas cost four figures

Leave it to J.Lo to make pajamas a (literal) runway moment. While most of us go for comfy traveling clothes, Jennifer Lopez took it to the next level as she boarded a private plane in style on Sunday wearing a pair of pajamas priced at north of $1,500. Taking fans along for the ride in an Instagram Reel, the future bride was all smiles as she walked across the tarmac in a pair of men’s silk hummingbird-print pajamas by Nahmias and six-inch Gucci platform heels as Jack Harlow’s “First Class” played in the background. Although her exact long-sleeved set is sold out,...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Jennifer Aniston Embraces Minimalist Dressing to Honor Father John Aniston With Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

Click here to read the full article. Before Jennifer Aniston rose to fame on “Friends,” her father John Aniston was a daytime television staple on “Days of Our Lives.” After almost four decades on the popular soap opera, John Aniston received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Daytime Emmys on Friday. So happy that Jennifer Aniston has a video speech to honor her father John Aniston with this award! #Days #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/IHQwtsXKGWMore from WWDBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. Premiere — Queen of Receipts...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Lizzo Shimmers in Gucci Feather-Trim Navy Gown on BET Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo updated classic old Hollywood glam for her latest red carpet appearance, wearing a gown reminiscent of a 1920s feather robe to the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. To attend the annual celebration of Black talent and culture, Lizzo — who was styled by Jason Rembert — wore a draped Gucci gown made of deep navy shimmer fabric trimmed in wispy black feathers. The dress featured a plunging neckline partially trimmed in black lace, which dove into a ruched sash-like midsection wrapped around the torso. Lizzo’s semi-sheer skirt featured a high...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

720K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy