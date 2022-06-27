ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

More than $150k raised for Burger King employee who was given a goodie bag for 27 years of work

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A fundraiser for an employee who received a goody bag from Burger King after not missing a single day of work has raised more than $150,000.

A clip of Burger King employee Kevin Ford went viral recently after he was seen opening a goody bag given to him by the company he has worked for for 27 years missing a single day of work.

Ford could be seen opening a goody bag from his employer containing a measly amount of trinkets, including a movie ticket for one and a packet of Reese's chocolate, sparking outrage online.

According to LadBible , someone commented: “This is so wrong on so many levels. Give him a week off with pay so he can visit his grandchildren. Just Wow.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Now, a fundraiser set up by his daughter, Seryna, has raised over $150,000 to say thank you to Ford for his service.

In the description for the fundraiser, Seryna wrote: “He has worked at his job for 27 years and yes, he has never missed a day of work.

“He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago.”

@thekeep777

He's Worked for the Company for Almost 3 Decades and Has Never Called Out!!!😵‍💫🥺😱😭 #Grateful #Dads #FathersDay #Loyalty #Honor #WorkersUnite #Rewards #Thankful #NorrinRadd777 #theKeep777

She continued: “My dad continues to work here, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement.

“In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren.”

According to TMZ , one of the top donors to the fundraiser was former SNL star David Spade who donated $5,000.

The total donation count stands at $157,067 at the time of writing.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Internet Is Raging Over A Burger King Employee's Reported Work Anniversary Gift

When you work at a place for a long time, you start to get to know people. Co-workers become family and you get a sense of community with them. It could be any job, and while there is no job is perfect, work becomes a lot more tolerable when you have people that know and care about you. If you have better there a long time, even the management will give you something as a way of saying "You've stuck it out with us for this long, so we want to show our appreciation too." A long-time employee at a car dealership in Lexington, Kentucky for example, was awarded a brand new car for 40 years of work (via ABC 36 WTVQ).
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Spade
PetsRadar

Woman forced to put up sign outside her home to explain why Golden Retriever sits on the roof

A woman based in Austin, Texas has been forced to install a sign on her property explaining to concerned passersby why her Golden Retriever sits on the roof. The delightful Huckleberry loves nothing more than nabbing the best seat in the house so that he can survey all the goings on in his neighborhood, but people were becoming so concerned about his precarious position that his owners were getting constant knocks on their door.
AUSTIN, TX
Indy100

Former Airbnb employee claims host served 'welcome spaghetti made with dog food'

A woman claiming to be a former Airbnb employee has taken to TikTok, saying she has "horror stories" about the company. But, one "favourite" stands out – and it's gross. Kendall Marie, who posts under the username @msmysteryjones, said she received a complaint that one of the Airbnb hosts fed their guests spaghetti bolognase "made out of dog food" to welcome them into their home. It all started when Kendall received a complaint from the guests. They claimed the Airbnb host lived under the same roof as them, despite being advertised as a private rental. Kendall told the Airbnb host...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goody#Food Drink#Charity#Ford
Indy100

Woman left 'livid' after Depop customer demands refund despite being seen wearing the item

A woman has taken to TikTok to express her anger after one of her Depop customers has requested a refund - despite purchasing the item of clothing months ago.Ellie Middleton (@elmiddletonnxx) said in the video - which now has over 726,000 views - how she was left "absolutely f****** livid" after receiving the refund request from the customer and was even more shocked to discover the customer's boyfriend sporting the item of clothing in photos."I sold something to someone on Depop right at the beginning of the year it must have been about January, February, March time," she said."Everything was...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Family find 'skeleton' with a note attached to it behind their bathroom mirror

When it comes to renovating an old house, new residents never know what they might uncover - and one family certainly got a fright and a laugh thanks to what a previous resident left behind.TikToker Kaleigh (@kzwpg) has lived at her home in Winnipeg, Canada for the past six years and decided to redecorate the place and filmed the moment her bathroom mirror and panel were removed by her father.It was then they hilariously discovered a skeleton peeking through the gap in the wall.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter "I’ve lived here for 6 years and this skeleton...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
Indy100

Kylie Jenner sparks anger after restaurant staff claim she left a $20 tip for a $500 meal

Celebrity encounters are always interesting to hear. While they’re not completely revealing (what if someone’s having an ‘off’ day or just going through a hard time?) they can often shed light on what a very famous person is really like behind the scenes. Whether they’re kind to ‘normal’ people, whether they’re respectful to their entourage if they’re a bad tipper… And it’s the latter accusation that’s just been levelled at cosmetics tycoon and reality TV star Kylie Jenner. In a video shared in July 2020 former hostess Julia Carol Ann decided to spill the beans about the celebrities she’d met...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Man's marriage proposal goes wrong as he drops £1k ring into a lake

This is the moment a groom-to-be dropped his £1k engagement ring into a lake in a marriage proposal gone wrong.Ross Bamber, 26, was taking a knee for partner Geri Ashforth, 23, when the ring fell through the decking and into the water below.A video intended to document the candlelit proposal instead captures the moment the ring fell out of its box before dropping into the lake.Ross looks in horror at Geri, who says to him "That wasn't what I thought it was, was it?" while covering her eyes with her hands.The couple's engagement video, filmed during a romantic trip to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Wimbledon hawk trainer was told to ‘get a proper job’ in early days

Wimbledon’s hawk trainer has revealed he was told to “get a proper job” in the early years of his now hugely successful profession.Wayne Davis, 59, from Corby in Northamptonshire, has been training Harris hawks – Hamish and later Rufus – to clear pigeons from the All England Club in south-west London for 22 years.Mr Davis said he met his first kestrel at the age of 11 and has since built a business co-ordinating the birds of prey’s work over London venues including Lord’s cricket ground, Waterloo station and Westminster Abbey.His wife, Donna, and daughter, Imogen, are also part of the...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Man 'revenge pees in pool' after thinking waterpark shut down for Machine Gun Kelly

A peeved-off TikTok user headed to the platform after believing a North Carolina waterpark shut down to give private access to musician Machine Gun Kelly. The viral clip showed TikTok user @vwavloggerswithattitudes on an expletive-filled rant, calling MGK an "entitled little p***k." He showed a shot of the empty wave pool while claiming: "One entitled little p***k makes everything shut down. Isn't that great? This is what Carowinds thinks of their paying customers – people that have to make financial sacrifices to be here. And there he is over there."The footage zooms into a small section of the waterpark where...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Woman grosses out TikTok by revealing that she 'washes her greens' in the washing machine

A woman grossed out people on TikTok after she revealed that she washes her green vegetables in the washing machine.Ashley Echols, who goes by @ashleyechols777 on the platform, posted a video demonstrating how she cleans her produce.“Wash your green,” she captioned the video, followed by the hashtags #lifehack #harvest #kale #allclean #vinegar.Within the 11-second video, Echols focused the camera on the washing machine, which showed it filled with green vegetables that appeared to be kale.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThen, she was seen pressing the delicate button on the machine and starting it for a 55-minute cycle.“It’s just...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Nuclear flying hotel that never needs to land mocked and compared to 'modern day Titanic'

A futurist flying luxury hotel that uses nuclear energy to stay in the air and never needs to land has been compared to the “modern day Titanic”.While the Sky Cruise hotel is only theoretical at the moment, designer Hashem Alghaili believes it could be the future of travel.Alghaili redesigned the huge flying hotel based on the original concept by Tony Holmsten. In his vision, the hotel would accommodate more than 5,000 guests who could be flown onboard from anywhere in the world on commercial jets.The hotel would be piloted by AI and be powered by 20 engines that provide almost...
INDUSTRY
Indy100

Bride told to cancel her wedding and turn it into a get well party for cousin's husband

Often, a lot of time and effort goes into planning a wedding, especially during the week leading up to the big day - so it's never ideal when something goes wrong.And one bride knows this all too well as the occasion was in chaos due to her fiancé's cousin Elena ordering the wedding to be postponed - just two days before the ceremony.In a post shared on Reddit's "Am I the A**hole?" forum, the bride detailed how her cousin's husband was currently in hospital after being involved in an accident with "serious injury" and is "recovering slowly."Sign up to our...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy