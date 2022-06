PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say at least two buildings were evacuated during a barricade situation in West Oak Lane. Chopper 3 was over the scene on North Sydenham Street Tuesday morning. Police say they got reports about a man armed with a bat who possibly hit a gas line in a kitchen. They say it smelled like gas near the property so two buildings on the street were evacuated. The male was taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO