Knox County, IN

“Uplifting” Library Special Session Set for Tomorrow

waovam.com
 2 days ago

The Knox Co. Library Board will hold an “uplifting” special session tomorrow, as...

www.waovam.com

waovam.com

VCSC Approves Set of Donations for Corporation

The Vincennes Community School Board approved a set of donations at yesterday’s session. The donations included a $368,000 gift to Corporation elementary programs. That was from the Isenbarger-Wolfe Revocable Trust. The funding came to the VCSC with the passing of Mary Isenbarger-Wolfe. Upon her death, she included Vincennes Community...
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Slight Water Bill Reduction Approved by Vincennes City Council

The Vincennes City Council has approved on final reading a move to make a slight decrease in water bills starting next month. The decrease was mandated by state law; it should save the average user around $3.00 per year. Council members approved the measure unanimously.
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Sullivan READI for New Downtown Hotel

The City of Sullivan has received a $1 million in state READI grants to build a new hotel in downtown Sullivan. The lodging facility will be located next to the Sullivan Civic Center. The planned hotel is designed to create opportunities for the Civic Center itself, and draw more visitors...
SULLIVAN, IN
waovam.com

GSH Preparing for Ambulance Takeover at Midnight Friday

Good Samaritan Hospital is preparing for its first day as Knox County’s ambulance service provider on Friday at midnight. The Hospital is taking over from Knox County EMS; their contract with the County ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday night. Knox County Councilman Rich Chattin says the Hospital’s first...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Knox County, IN
Knox County, IN
waovam.com

Culvert Replacement Planned for SR 241 Near Decker

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close State Road 241 near Decker a week from today. On July sixth, 241 will be closed between U-S 41 and Second Street in Decker. The closure is for a culvert replacement; the work is expected to take around a day to complete. The...
DECKER, IN
waovam.com

Planned GSH Emergency Services Ribbon Cutting Set for Tomorrow

A ribbon cutting and grand opening is planned tomorrow for Good Samaritan’s new Emergency Medical Services facility. It will start serving Knox County on July 1st. The event will be held from 3:00 until 4:00 P.M. tomorrow afternoon on Sixth Street in the parking lot in front of the helipad.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

GSH EMS Holds Open House for Coming Community Service

Good Samaritan Hospital unveiled its new Emergency Medical Services unit yesterday afternoon on the Hospital’s Sixth Street side. The ceremony was a ribbon cutting and open house for the new branch of the Hospital’s community service. Tim Benningfield is the Hospital’s E-M-S director. Benningfield says a four-ambulance fleet...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Fog Sealing Set for Knox County Roads

Fog sealing is planned for four Knox County roads today. The affected roads include Old Decker Road from Watermelon Road to the tracks; Main Street Road from Henry Sievers Road to Watermelon Road; Water Tower Road from 67 to Golf Course Road; and River Road southward from Snyder Road. Work tomorrow will happen on Lower Freelandville Road from Risley Road to State Road 159.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Daviess Co. Landfill Re-Opened

The Daviess Co. Landfill is now re-opened. The mechanical issues that caused the shutdown have been fixed. The official word on the re-opening came from Daviess Co. authorities.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Rainbow Beach to Close Today; Dollar Day Set for Wednesday

The Rainbow Beach Family Aquatic Center will close today for repairs. Vincennes Parks Department director Chris Moore says the closure allows for repair of a pumping system. Moore says to make up for today’s closure, tomorrow’s pool day will be a Dollar Day — with $1.00 admission.
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Vincennes University’s STEM Camp Starts Today

Vincennes University will host a free STEM camp for high schoolers starting today on the VU campus. The camp features students going into their junior or senior year of high school. The overnight camp highlights a weeklong look into various STEM-based fields. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math....
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Fueling Freedom Event Raises Funds for Military Support Groups

Many area drivers headed to Countrymark Co-Op locations last Friday as part of the Fueling Freedom fund-raiser. The group donated 50 cents per each gallon of fuel sold to help our nation’s military. Rick Goff is with Countrymark Co-op partner Ceres Solutions. Goff reminds everyone how the event started...
FREEDOM, IN
waovam.com

Michael Son, 69, Vincennes

Michael G. “Shine” Son, 69, passed away on June 27, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Mike was born on September 10, 1952 in Madsionville, KY and moved to Vincennes in 1968. He was the son of Penny and Carolyn (Dorris) Son. Mike was a 1970 graduate of Vincennes...
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Ken Swann, 65, Washington

Kenneth was born on January 27, 1957 in Washington, IN to the late Wilma Jean McCracken Swann and Jerold Barber Swann. Kenneth was a 1975 graduate of Washington High School; he then continued to receive his Bachelor’s in Music at the University of Evansville, he then spent several years working on his Master’s at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Kenneth was a former Happy Side Singer at Bethany Church, where he attended in his younger years. Kenneth ministered at several churches in different areas such as; Westport, North Vernon, and Indianapolis. Kenneth was an avid lover of music and enjoyed making it as well as listening to it; he excelled on the piano and organ.
WASHINGTON, IN
waovam.com

Funeral Arrangements Set for Hayla Roark

Funeral arrangements have been set for 17 year-old Hayla Roark. Roark was the girl killed in a tragic accident on State Road 67 north of Bruceville on Tuesday of last week. A memorial service will be held at North Knox High School on Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will precede the service from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. More information is available under the Obituaries tab.
BRUCEVILLE, IN

