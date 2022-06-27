ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freedom, IN

Fueling Freedom Event Raises Funds for Military Support Groups

 2 days ago

Many area drivers headed to Countrymark Co-Op locations last Friday as part of the Fueling...

VCSC Approves Set of Donations for Corporation

The Vincennes Community School Board approved a set of donations at yesterday’s session. The donations included a $368,000 gift to Corporation elementary programs. That was from the Isenbarger-Wolfe Revocable Trust. The funding came to the VCSC with the passing of Mary Isenbarger-Wolfe. Upon her death, she included Vincennes Community...
VINCENNES, IN
Planned GSH Emergency Services Ribbon Cutting Set for Tomorrow

A ribbon cutting and grand opening is planned tomorrow for Good Samaritan’s new Emergency Medical Services facility. It will start serving Knox County on July 1st. The event will be held from 3:00 until 4:00 P.M. tomorrow afternoon on Sixth Street in the parking lot in front of the helipad.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Slight Water Bill Reduction Approved by Vincennes City Council

The Vincennes City Council has approved on final reading a move to make a slight decrease in water bills starting next month. The decrease was mandated by state law; it should save the average user around $3.00 per year. Council members approved the measure unanimously.
VINCENNES, IN
Sullivan READI for New Downtown Hotel

The City of Sullivan has received a $1 million in state READI grants to build a new hotel in downtown Sullivan. The lodging facility will be located next to the Sullivan Civic Center. The planned hotel is designed to create opportunities for the Civic Center itself, and draw more visitors...
SULLIVAN, IN
“Uplifting” Library Special Session Set for Tomorrow

The Knox Co. Library Board will hold an “uplifting” special session tomorrow, as they discuss upgrades to the Library’s elevator system. The session will happen at ten that morning at the Library’s main building. The meeting will feature Oracle Elevator sales representative Nick Ehlerding. The guided...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Culvert Replacement Planned for SR 241 Near Decker

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close State Road 241 near Decker a week from today. On July sixth, 241 will be closed between U-S 41 and Second Street in Decker. The closure is for a culvert replacement; the work is expected to take around a day to complete. The...
DECKER, IN
VCSC Approves Resolution for Residential TIF

The Vincennes Community School Board approved a resolution backing a residential tax-increment financing, or TIF, zone. The Board’s approval is required by state law, since the Corporation could lose funding through the residential TIF. In his comments, Vincennes Schools Superintendent Greg Parsley recommended passage. Parsley feels the students generated...
VINCENNES, IN
Rainbow Beach to Close Today; Dollar Day Set for Wednesday

The Rainbow Beach Family Aquatic Center will close today for repairs. Vincennes Parks Department director Chris Moore says the closure allows for repair of a pumping system. Moore says to make up for today’s closure, tomorrow’s pool day will be a Dollar Day — with $1.00 admission.
VINCENNES, IN
Vincennes University’s STEM Camp Starts Today

Vincennes University will host a free STEM camp for high schoolers starting today on the VU campus. The camp features students going into their junior or senior year of high school. The overnight camp highlights a weeklong look into various STEM-based fields. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math....
VINCENNES, IN
Daviess Co. Landfill Re-Opened

The Daviess Co. Landfill is now re-opened. The mechanical issues that caused the shutdown have been fixed. The official word on the re-opening came from Daviess Co. authorities.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Michael Son, 69, Vincennes

Michael G. “Shine” Son, 69, passed away on June 27, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Mike was born on September 10, 1952 in Madsionville, KY and moved to Vincennes in 1968. He was the son of Penny and Carolyn (Dorris) Son. Mike was a 1970 graduate of Vincennes...
VINCENNES, IN
Ken Swann, 65, Washington

Kenneth was born on January 27, 1957 in Washington, IN to the late Wilma Jean McCracken Swann and Jerold Barber Swann. Kenneth was a 1975 graduate of Washington High School; he then continued to receive his Bachelor’s in Music at the University of Evansville, he then spent several years working on his Master’s at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Kenneth was a former Happy Side Singer at Bethany Church, where he attended in his younger years. Kenneth ministered at several churches in different areas such as; Westport, North Vernon, and Indianapolis. Kenneth was an avid lover of music and enjoyed making it as well as listening to it; he excelled on the piano and organ.
WASHINGTON, IN

