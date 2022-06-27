Funeral Arrangements Set for Hayla Roark

Michael G. “Shine” Son, 69, passed away on June 27, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Mike was born on September 10, 1952 in Madsionville, KY and moved to Vincennes in 1968. He was the son of Penny and Carolyn (Dorris) Son. Mike was a 1970 graduate of Vincennes...
Kenneth was born on January 27, 1957 in Washington, IN to the late Wilma Jean McCracken Swann and Jerold Barber Swann. Kenneth was a 1975 graduate of Washington High School; he then continued to receive his Bachelor’s in Music at the University of Evansville, he then spent several years working on his Master’s at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Kenneth was a former Happy Side Singer at Bethany Church, where he attended in his younger years. Kenneth ministered at several churches in different areas such as; Westport, North Vernon, and Indianapolis. Kenneth was an avid lover of music and enjoyed making it as well as listening to it; he excelled on the piano and organ.
Marjorie Joan Overton Soderling, 85, devoted wife and mother, left Amber Manor Health Care on June 21,2022 to dance the Golden Streets of Heaven with her husband Lowell Kent Soderling, whom she married on June 20, 1959. She was born in Stewartsville, IN on Nov 15, 1936, to her parents,...
The Indiana Department of Transportation will close State Road 241 near Decker a week from today. On July sixth, 241 will be closed between U-S 41 and Second Street in Decker. The closure is for a culvert replacement; the work is expected to take around a day to complete. The...
A ribbon cutting and grand opening is planned tomorrow for Good Samaritan’s new Emergency Medical Services facility. It will start serving Knox County on July 1st. The event will be held from 3:00 until 4:00 P.M. tomorrow afternoon on Sixth Street in the parking lot in front of the helipad.
The annual Knox County Watermelon Festival is planned for early August at Patrick Henry Square in downtown Vincennes. The festival is an annual tradition to highlight Knox County’s leading role in watermelon production across the nation. Knox County Chamber of Commerce director Jamie Neal says the large boundaries of...
The Rainbow Beach Family Aquatic Center will close today for repairs. Vincennes Parks Department director Chris Moore says the closure allows for repair of a pumping system. Moore says to make up for today’s closure, tomorrow’s pool day will be a Dollar Day — with $1.00 admission.
The Vincennes Community School Board approved a set of donations at yesterday’s session. The donations included a $368,000 gift to Corporation elementary programs. That was from the Isenbarger-Wolfe Revocable Trust. The funding came to the VCSC with the passing of Mary Isenbarger-Wolfe. Upon her death, she included Vincennes Community...
The Vincennes Community School Board approved a resolution backing a residential tax-increment financing, or TIF, zone. The Board’s approval is required by state law, since the Corporation could lose funding through the residential TIF. In his comments, Vincennes Schools Superintendent Greg Parsley recommended passage. Parsley feels the students generated...
Vincennes University will host a free STEM camp for high schoolers starting today on the VU campus. The camp features students going into their junior or senior year of high school. The overnight camp highlights a weeklong look into various STEM-based fields. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math....
