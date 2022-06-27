Funeral Arrangements Set for Hayla Roark

Kenneth was born on January 27, 1957 in Washington, IN to the late Wilma Jean McCracken Swann and Jerold Barber Swann. Kenneth was a 1975 graduate of Washington High School; he then continued to receive his Bachelor’s in Music at the University of Evansville, he then spent several years working on his Master’s at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Kenneth was a former Happy Side Singer at Bethany Church, where he attended in his younger years. Kenneth ministered at several churches in different areas such as; Westport, North Vernon, and Indianapolis. Kenneth was an avid lover of music and enjoyed making it as well as listening to it; he excelled on the piano and organ.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO