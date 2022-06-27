Planned GSH Emergency Services Ribbon Cutting Set for Tomorrow

Good Samaritan Hospital unveiled its new Emergency Medical Services unit yesterday afternoon on the Hospital’s Sixth Street side. The ceremony was a ribbon cutting and open house for the new branch of the Hospital’s community service. Tim Benningfield is the Hospital’s E-M-S director. Benningfield says a four-ambulance fleet...
Good Samaritan Hospital is preparing for its first day as Knox County’s ambulance service provider on Friday at midnight. The Hospital is taking over from Knox County EMS; their contract with the County ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday night. Knox County Councilman Rich Chattin says the Hospital’s first...
The Indiana Department of Transportation will close State Road 241 near Decker a week from today. On July sixth, 241 will be closed between U-S 41 and Second Street in Decker. The closure is for a culvert replacement; the work is expected to take around a day to complete. The...
The Rainbow Beach Family Aquatic Center will close today for repairs. Vincennes Parks Department director Chris Moore says the closure allows for repair of a pumping system. Moore says to make up for today’s closure, tomorrow’s pool day will be a Dollar Day — with $1.00 admission.
The City of Sullivan has received a $1 million in state READI grants to build a new hotel in downtown Sullivan. The lodging facility will be located next to the Sullivan Civic Center. The planned hotel is designed to create opportunities for the Civic Center itself, and draw more visitors...
The Vincennes City Council has approved on final reading a move to make a slight decrease in water bills starting next month. The decrease was mandated by state law; it should save the average user around $3.00 per year. Council members approved the measure unanimously.
The Knox Co. Library Board will hold an “uplifting” special session tomorrow, as they discuss upgrades to the Library’s elevator system. The session will happen at ten that morning at the Library’s main building. The meeting will feature Oracle Elevator sales representative Nick Ehlerding. The guided...
Many area drivers headed to Countrymark Co-Op locations last Friday as part of the Fueling Freedom fund-raiser. The group donated 50 cents per each gallon of fuel sold to help our nation’s military. Rick Goff is with Countrymark Co-op partner Ceres Solutions. Goff reminds everyone how the event started...
The Vincennes Community School Board approved a resolution backing a residential tax-increment financing, or TIF, zone. The Board’s approval is required by state law, since the Corporation could lose funding through the residential TIF. In his comments, Vincennes Schools Superintendent Greg Parsley recommended passage. Parsley feels the students generated...
Michael G. “Shine” Son, 69, passed away on June 27, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Mike was born on September 10, 1952 in Madsionville, KY and moved to Vincennes in 1968. He was the son of Penny and Carolyn (Dorris) Son. Mike was a 1970 graduate of Vincennes...
Marjorie Joan Overton Soderling, 85, devoted wife and mother, left Amber Manor Health Care on June 21,2022 to dance the Golden Streets of Heaven with her husband Lowell Kent Soderling, whom she married on June 20, 1959. She was born in Stewartsville, IN on Nov 15, 1936, to her parents,...
Kenneth was born on January 27, 1957 in Washington, IN to the late Wilma Jean McCracken Swann and Jerold Barber Swann. Kenneth was a 1975 graduate of Washington High School; he then continued to receive his Bachelor’s in Music at the University of Evansville, he then spent several years working on his Master’s at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Kenneth was a former Happy Side Singer at Bethany Church, where he attended in his younger years. Kenneth ministered at several churches in different areas such as; Westport, North Vernon, and Indianapolis. Kenneth was an avid lover of music and enjoyed making it as well as listening to it; he excelled on the piano and organ.
Funeral arrangements have been set for 17 year-old Hayla Roark. Roark was the girl killed in a tragic accident on State Road 67 north of Bruceville on Tuesday of last week. A memorial service will be held at North Knox High School on Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will precede the service from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. More information is available under the Obituaries tab.
