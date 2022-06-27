Mipcom Shapes Up for October With 200 Exhibitors, New Co-Production Market

Click here to read the full article.

International TV market Mipcom is set to return to the Croisette in October, and major exhibitors have already signed up.

Organizers RX France, formerly known as Reed Midem, revealed Monday that a tranche of 200-plus exhibitors are on board for Mipcom. The list includes super-indies such as Banijay , Fremantle and ITV Studios , as well as big international players such as Beta Film, Cineflix Rights, CJ ENM, Endeavor Content, Global Agency, Keshet International, Studiocanal and Warner Bros. International Television Distribution. (A full list is below.)

Noticeably missing from the group, however, is BBC Studios . The commercial distribution arm of the BBC was last in Mipcom in 2019 with a British-designed, two-floor aluminium stand that was close to the Croisette. The company, like many others, has been missing from Cannes ever since, due to the pandemic. While MipTV was staged for the first time since 2020 in April, a number of major distributors opted to stay behind as it was a much-reduced event.

Despite missing the initial list of exhibitors, Variety understands it’s likely that BBC Studios will attend this year’s Mipcom, but hasn’t formally signed on.

Altogether, exhibitors from 30 countries have bought stands for October. The majority of exhibitors, says RX France, are “back to their pre-pandemic booth sizes or larger, bolstered by the re-opening of major outdoor stands on the Croisette beach and surrounding the Palais des Festivals.”

Elsewhere, Mipcom has also launched a new International Co-Production Market in the Palais des Festivals that’s dedicated to “accelerating international co-production and development business in Cannes.” At its heart is the Seaview Producers Hub, a 1,000 square-metre networking lounge and event space, that’s meant to “reflect the increased focus at the market for exploring early-stage development and co-production partnerships.”

The Seaview Producers Hub will feature a lounge with indoor and outdoor seating, while a stage and curated areas will support a co-production program and daily events.

Lucy Smith, RX France entertainment division director said: “2022 is undoubtedly the comeback year for Mipcom Cannes. A healthy set of confirmations four months out from the market, with more being added daily, demonstrates the huge appetite for the return of a full strength Mipcom. And, unhampered by last year’s travel restrictions, to meet increased demand we have a supersized edition planned for this October in Cannes. More to come over the coming months. Watch this space!”

Mipcom will run from Oct. 17-20. Kids’ content market Mip Junior will return to its pre-market weekend slot from Oct. 15-16, at the JW Marriott.

A selection of confirmed exhibitors to date are below:

9 Story Media Group, Aardman, A+E Networks, Abacus Media Rights, ABC Commercial, About Premium Content, All3Media International, AMC Studios, Armoza Formats, Arte France, Avalon Distribution, Banijay, Bavaria, Beta Film, Beyond Rights, Blue Ant Media, Cake Distribution, Caracol, Catalan Films, Cineflix Rights, CJ E&M, Cyber Group Studios, Danish Broadcasting Corporation, DCD Rights, Deutsche Welle, Dori Media, Dynamic Television, Eccho Rights, Electric Entertainment, Endeavor Content, Federation International, FilmRise, Fuji Television Network, Gaumont, Global Agency, Global Screen, ITV Studios, The Jim Henson Company, Kanal D International, KBS Media, Keshet International, Lionsgate, M6, MarVista Entertainment/Fox Entertainment, Mattel, Mediapro, Mercury Studios, NBCUniversal International, Netflix, Newen Connect, Nippon Television Network, NRK, ORF, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Passion Distribution, PBS international, Rai Com, Red Arrow Studios International, RTE, RTVE, SBS Content, Screen Australia, Shaftesbury, SVT, SODEC – Quebec Creatif, Spin Master Entertainment, Studiocanal, Talpa, TelevisaUnivision, Terra Mater Studios, TF1 Studios, TV Azteca, TVP, Ukrainian National Stand, Unifrance, Viaplay, Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, WildBrain, ZDF Studios, ZEE Entertainment.