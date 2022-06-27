ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Several without power in Brooklyn after electrical fire spreads from utility poles to nearby home

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahMRR_0gN6OB5400

The FDNY is investigating an electrical fire that sparked across multiple utility poles, leaving several without power in Brooklyn this morning.

FDNY members tell News 12 the electrical fire started at midnight on Utica Avenue, beginning with just a few sparks on the utility pole -- and quickly spread to other wires.

The fire made its way onto the property of a home on the corner of Avenue M. Citizen App video captured the clouds of smoke in the air and flames running across the wires as people in the area watched from a distance.

It took a total of 60 firefighters to bring the fire under control around 2 a.m.

There are no reported injuries.

Con Edison is reporting that 25 customers are currently without power. It is expected to be restored later today by 5 p.m.

The FDNY are still searching for clues as to what caused the wires to go up in flames.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: Multiple vehicles collide on I-95 Tuesday; one injured

A collision involving multiple vehicles on I-95 occurred Tuesday afternoon in Stamford. Authorities say one person was trapped in a vehicle and the other vehicle was on fire. Police say the trapped person was removed safely and the vehicle fire was put out. There is no word yet on the...
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
News 12

Woman is killed by subway after falling onto tracks in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was fatally struck by a New York City subway train after she fell onto the tracks at Grand Central Terminal, police said Wednesday. The 20-year-old woman somehow fell onto the tracks as a No. 7 train approached shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman struck, killed by subway train at Grand Central: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 20-year-old woman was struck and killed by the No. 7 train late Tuesday at Grand Central Terminal, according to police. Witnesses told authorities that the woman fell onto the southbound tracks and into the path of an oncoming train at around 10:55 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The train was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Carbon Monoxide Scare Forces Evacuation at Long Island Camp

A middle-of-the-night carbon monoxide scare forced the evacuation of a Long Island camp early Tuesday, and three of 15 teenage girls who were removed from the facility were taken to the hospital for observation. Great Neck fire officials said they responded to the camp on East Shore Road around 4:40...
GREAT NECK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrical Wires#Utility Poles#Accident#Fdny
News 12

Two-car motor vehicle accident leaves two injured in Westport

Westport firefighters responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident early Wednesday morning on I-95 southbound near Exit 17. Fire officials say both drivers were injured in the crash and transported to the hospital. One lane of I-95 was temporarily shut down for approximately 90 minutes but has since reopened.
WESTPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Vandal caught on camera damaging historic Brooklyn cemetery

NEW YORK -  The cemetery of an historic Flatbush church was vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.Surveillance video of the incident, provided by the Reformed Protestant Dutch Church of Flatbush, shows a person walking around the gravestones. Their behavior is strange, as they're seen jumping, toppling over, and stumbling around. Suddenly, they're seen on-camera kicking the tombstones to the ground. De Lafayette Awkward, pastor of the house of worship, says he's struggling to understand why someone would do this. "Nobody in their right mind would just vandalize a cemetery," he says.Some of the graves at this church date back to...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Bicyclist struck crossing South Avenue in New Canaan

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle while turning onto South Avenue in New Canaan Monday evening. It happened around 9 p.m., according to police. Investigators say the 68-year-old man suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening. He was taken the Norwalk Hospital for treatment. An investigation is underway.
NEW CANAAN, CT
101.5 WPDH

Massive Brawl Breaks Out On Incoming Carnival Cruise to New York

In another instance of life getting back to normal, officials say a huge brawl broke out on a cruise ship that was set to dock in New York Tuesday. The cruise industry was hit pretty hard during the time COVID levels were high, and health experts advised the public to maybe reconsider their next trip. But now people are back, and it appears are back to acting like they would normally would.
ACCIDENTS
News 12

News 12

87K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy