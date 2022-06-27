ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD: Multiple suspects wanted after shooting through woman's apartment

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Police are looking to identify several people accused in a reckless endangerment incident in the Bronx.

The NYPD says the incident took place June 13 around 10:30 p.m. inside of a building on Jackson Avenue in Melrose.

According to police, a 34-year-old woman got into a verbal dispute with a group and one of those people fired a gun through her apartment.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects are asked to call police.

News 12

News 12

