Delays, cancellations persist ahead of holiday weekend at RDU

As a child spending sweltering summer days on the island of Cyprus, Andia Xouris longed for rose-flavored ice cream. Decades later, when she and her husband, George, decided to start an ice cream business, rose pistachio was one of the first flavors she mastered. Much to their surprise, it became one of their best sellers. The Xourises both grew up among Greek relatives for whom family was everything — and ice cream was important to George, too: His beloved grandfather worked at a coffee shop with an old-fashioned ice cream counter when he arrived in New York from Greece. “When we sat down at the kitchen table as a family to talk about really doing this, we realized, ‘Oh my gosh, wait a minute — George’s grandfather’s ice cream scoop is right there in the drawer,’” Andia says. “It gave us all goosebumps, and we were so excited and honored to carry on the family business. It was just so incredibly inspiring.” And while their ice cream often inspires road trips from Winston-Salem, Fayetteville, and beyond, it’s the milkshakes, piled high with locally made mini cupcakes, cookies, torched marshmallows, and whipped cream that are posted all over social media. Today, the Xouris’s daughter, Alyssa, and son, Alex, work for Andia’s as director of retail operations and director of merchandising, respectively, and George’s pappou’s heirloom ice cream scoop hangs on the wall in their original Cary shop in honor of the Xourises’ past, their future, and, always, their family.

CARY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO