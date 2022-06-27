ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helping veterans succeed at N.C. community colleges

By Hannah McClellan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThaddeus Hickman has a winding educational journey. Like many adult learners, he’s attended several community colleges, taken time off, and attended night classes while working full time. Hickman, 56, is also part of a smaller subset of students: veterans. “I’m a disabled veteran,” he said. “I live alone....

