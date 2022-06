Last year raised $25,000 for five nonprofits. This year aims to raise even more. Crown Point, IN – 6/27/2022 – Organizers of the 2022 NWIBRT Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing are pleased to announce that five local nonprofits have been selected to receive donations from this year’s event. The golf outing is arranged by leaders from multiple prominent Northwest Indiana companies as a fun way to raise money for charity and safety programming throughout the region.

