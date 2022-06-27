6:30 Clock Radio Classic – Enrique Iglesias – Be With You

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 7/1/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan!. Elkhart Lake Fire Department’s Annual Fireman’s Picnic is a celebration you don’t want to miss! Friday (today) it’s Live Music by The Toys from 7:30 to 11pm… Food and drinks and Fireworks at dusk on the lakefront! The parade is Sunday at 11:30! The picnic continues after the parade! https://www.elkhartlake.com/organizer/elkhart-lake-fire-department/
WAUKESHA — What started out as a way to raise money for her home country has become a growing side hustle for Patty Kolodziej, who quickly discovered there was a hunger for her homemade Polish kolaczki cookies and baked paczki doughnuts. Born in Poland, but having immigrated to the...
Several Canadian geese were spotted swimming in the Fox River and waddling along the riverbank near Frame Park in Waukesha on Monday. On a closer look, it was discovered that one goose had a pen stuck through its neck. Several wildlife rescue organizations were contacted regarding the welfare of the goose, but none responded.
FOX CROSSING — A black bear was spotted by residents Monday afternoon in the village of Fox Crossing near Menasha, but police were never able to track it down. The bear was photographed near Susan Ave, as well as in O’hauser Park, according to the Fox Crossing Police Department.
On Friday morning, my partner in crime/business, Tyler Maas, sent me a message: “Well, the country has (officially) somehow become even worse. If you want to have our 27,000th day of no promos, that’s fine with me. Otherwise we can go about business as usual, knowing we’re powerless to change anything anyway. I’m cool either way.”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At Tuesday night’s Green Bay city council meeting, a presentation by a non-profit on how inclusive the city is towards LGBTQ+ people turned into a heated and lengthy debate. The Human Rights Campaign is the largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization. Tuesday, it discussed a...
KAUKAUNA — The historic Charles A. Grignon Mansion will undergo its most significant restoration since the late 1980s. Work was scheduled to begin Monday. Most of the work will take place on the exterior and will repair areas of wood rot and woodpecker damage, the front porch and second-floor balcony, the back porch, and more.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As we celebrate National Dairy Month at CBS 58, we're talking to a Wisconsin staple that loves to serve up some of our favorite dairy treats!. Whether it’s delicious cheddar cheese or a dish of Fresh Frozen Custard, Culvers has something on the menu for everyone.
NASCAR Superstar Brad Keselowski is in town for the NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 race at Road America in Elkhart Lake this weekend. He was kind enough to call in to The Point Morning Show to chat about race preparation, his relationship with sponsor Kohler and his wife getting car sick when he drives on road trips. Listen to our full conversation here!
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
West Bend, WI – On first glance from Valley Avenue just south of Highway 33 there appears to be a rather large coyote atop the hill above the retention pond. He’s pretty still and quite a few people are stopping in traffic to snap a photo. The sandhill...
Casey Lynn Schwartz, age 30, Octavius Melvin James ‘Gus’ Schwartz, age 1, and their unborn child (Earl Casey Schwartz) of Mayville went to Heaven to spend eternity with Jesus on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, as a result of an auto accident in Richfield. Casey Lynn was born the...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's real estate is still Booming! As homeowners get their houses ready for the market, they're putting their best photos forward. That means getting rid of the clutter. Tim Lightner is the owner of Two Men and a Truck, the owner of a Milwaukee moving and...
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the end of an era for Mihm’s Charcoal Grill in Menasha, who opened their doors in 1958. On its last day, customers began lining up outside around a half an hour before the restaurant opened at 11 a.m. Many of the customers...
KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — This riverfront view that used to be home to an operation related to the New Page Paper Mill will soon become the Blue at the Trails neighborhood, complete with condominiums and townhomes. President of Hoffman Planning, Design, and Construction Sam Statz describes this project as...
With large crowds expected, the Sheboygan Police Department has issued guidance for watchers of the Independence Day Parade this coming Monday. The parade will begin on North 8th Street at Center Avenue at 9 a.m. on July 4th, with the route taking it north to Michigan Avenue, east to Broughton Drive, then south to New York Avenue.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Over the past few years, Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai has been a very public figure in his efforts to keep communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin informed during the COVID-19 pandemic. During Men’s Health Awareness Month, Dr. Rai is opening up about his...
June 27, 2022 – Hartford, WI – There’s expected to be a large turnout at the Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Hartford Joint 1 School Board meeting. Early word is members of the public are looking to address an investigative story aired on Fox6 TV involving the superintendent’s wife, Cindy Smits, who was hired by CESA 6 for a new position funded by money from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, also known as ESSER grants. Click HERE for the full story.
Motorists are once again feeling some reprieve at the pump this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County’s average price per gallon of fuel is down 15 cents compared to last week, now sitting at $4.67. Sheboygan County’s average is down 10 cents to $4.70, and...
We continue to watch the potential for some strong storms later this evening across southeastern Wisconsin. Temperatures spiked into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon with some humidity. There is a severe thunderstorm watch for central Wisconsin until 8 pm. We are expecting that line of storms to move...
Comments / 0