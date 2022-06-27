Planned GSH Emergency Services Ribbon Cutting Set for Tomorrow

Good Samaritan Hospital unveiled its new Emergency Medical Services unit yesterday afternoon on the Hospital’s Sixth Street side. The ceremony was a ribbon cutting and open house for the new branch of the Hospital’s community service. Tim Benningfield is the Hospital’s E-M-S director. Benningfield says a four-ambulance fleet...
Good Samaritan Hospital is preparing for its first day as Knox County’s ambulance service provider on Friday at midnight. The Hospital is taking over from Knox County EMS; their contract with the County ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday night. Knox County Councilman Rich Chattin says the Hospital’s first...
The Indiana Department of Transportation will close State Road 241 near Decker a week from today. On July sixth, 241 will be closed between U-S 41 and Second Street in Decker. The closure is for a culvert replacement; the work is expected to take around a day to complete. The...
Vincennes City offices will close on Monday of next week for the Fourth of July holiday. Trash collection that week will not be affected; any recycling that was set for collection Monday will be taken on Monday, July 11th. Washington offices will also be closed for Independence Day on Monday....
The Vincennes Police fleet is growing, with a new group of cars coming into use by City Police officers. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters says one of the new vehicles will be on display on Monday during the annual Fourth of July parade. The vehicle delivery took about 18...
The Vincennes Community School Board has approved the Corporation’s part of the annual Joint Service budget. The budget will cover the coming school year. The Corporation’s part of the budget has gone up just under 77-thousand, 800 dollars from the previous year. The biggest increases have been in staffing areas– including physical and speech therapy positions, along with assistive technology.
There was a fire underground in Terre Haute over the weekend. It was an electrical fire that workers with Duke Energy say they had to take their time managing. Firefighters were sent to an area near the Candlewood Suites Hotel in downtown Terre Haute Sunday evening. Several businesses in the...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – When reports came in of an electrical fire near Wabash Avenue and Seventh Street on Sunday, Rick Burger had a sense of déjà vu. “Same place. We’ve been here before, we know what we got to deal with.” The fire was in the same location as the underground electric fire […]
The Rainbow Beach Family Aquatic Center will close today for repairs. Vincennes Parks Department director Chris Moore says the closure allows for repair of a pumping system. Moore says to make up for today’s closure, tomorrow’s pool day will be a Dollar Day — with $1.00 admission.
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Heart of Jasper New Business Incentive program and the Genesis 12 Project have announced 2022 grant recipients. They work to get new business in downtown Jasper and stimulate retail growth. Officials say the Genesis 12 Project granted more than $97,000 total. The recipients are Wood...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 20 to June 24. Subway #18135, 1014 S. 3rd St. – (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food in hand wash sink. Observed accumulated debris in soda fountain nozzles. 5653 S. US Hwy...
The City of Sullivan has received a $1 million in state READI grants to build a new hotel in downtown Sullivan. The lodging facility will be located next to the Sullivan Civic Center. The planned hotel is designed to create opportunities for the Civic Center itself, and draw more visitors...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With the Fourth of July less than a week away, the city of Vincennes has festivities scheduled on both Sunday and Monday for the community. On Sunday, July 3rd, Mayor Joe Yochum said the U.S. Army band is making it’s return to the city. “We’re going to set up at Gregg Park, […]
The annual Knox County Watermelon Festival is planned for early August at Patrick Henry Square in downtown Vincennes. The festival is an annual tradition to highlight Knox County’s leading role in watermelon production across the nation. Knox County Chamber of Commerce director Jamie Neal says the large boundaries of...
Fog sealing is planned for four Knox County roads today. The affected roads include Old Decker Road from Watermelon Road to the tracks; Main Street Road from Henry Sievers Road to Watermelon Road; Water Tower Road from 67 to Golf Course Road; and River Road southward from Snyder Road. Work tomorrow will happen on Lower Freelandville Road from Risley Road to State Road 159.
Vincennes City Council will consider final passage of a slight reduction in water rates this evening. The mandated reduction was approved on first reading at Council’s last meeting earlier this month. A required public hearing will precede the action. City Council’s session starts at six p-m in Council Chambers at City Hall.
The Knox Co. Library Board will hold an “uplifting” special session tomorrow, as they discuss upgrades to the Library’s elevator system. The session will happen at ten that morning at the Library’s main building. The meeting will feature Oracle Elevator sales representative Nick Ehlerding. The guided...
Speeding: Rolando Diaz Rodriguez; Darrel K. Stamper; Fredi Perez; Seth A. Fromme; German F. Padilla, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Trenton R. Bass; Juan A. Ramos Guardado; Jerry M. Robling; Edwin Y. Herrera; Ronnie R. Skinner; Luke Hopf; Rachel E. Breitwieser; Daniel L. Cagle; Yoan Gonzalez; Larry D. Horsting, $25. Passing a...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspected electrical fire beneath downtown Terre Haute is under investigation. The Terre Haute Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to an area near the Candlewood Suites Hotel just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Officials said the fire is believed to be in an underground electrical...
The William Henry Harrison mansion — Grouseland — is $2 million closer to constructing a visitor’s center. The historic site is a recipient of a READI grant for the new center. The grant is from one of two regional READI groups funding projects in Knox County. Lisa...
Comments / 0