ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

Planned GSH Emergency Services Ribbon Cutting Set for Tomorrow

wzdm.com
 2 days ago

A ribbon cutting and grand opening is planned tomorrow for Good...

www.wzdm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wzdm.com

GSH EMS Holds Open House for Coming Community Service

Good Samaritan Hospital unveiled its new Emergency Medical Services unit yesterday afternoon on the Hospital’s Sixth Street side. The ceremony was a ribbon cutting and open house for the new branch of the Hospital’s community service. Tim Benningfield is the Hospital’s E-M-S director. Benningfield says a four-ambulance fleet...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

GSH Preparing for Ambulance Takeover at Midnight Friday

Good Samaritan Hospital is preparing for its first day as Knox County’s ambulance service provider on Friday at midnight. The Hospital is taking over from Knox County EMS; their contract with the County ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday night. Knox County Councilman Rich Chattin says the Hospital’s first...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Culvert Replacement Planned for SR 241 Near Decker

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close State Road 241 near Decker a week from today. On July sixth, 241 will be closed between U-S 41 and Second Street in Decker. The closure is for a culvert replacement; the work is expected to take around a day to complete. The...
DECKER, IN
wzdm.com

Offices to Close for 4th of July

Vincennes City offices will close on Monday of next week for the Fourth of July holiday. Trash collection that week will not be affected; any recycling that was set for collection Monday will be taken on Monday, July 11th. Washington offices will also be closed for Independence Day on Monday....
VINCENNES, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
County
Knox County, IN
Knox County, IN
Government
wzdm.com

New VPD Fleet Vehicles Arriving Soon

The Vincennes Police fleet is growing, with a new group of cars coming into use by City Police officers. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters says one of the new vehicles will be on display on Monday during the annual Fourth of July parade. The vehicle delivery took about 18...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

VCSC Approves Joint Supply Budget Donation

The Vincennes Community School Board has approved the Corporation’s part of the annual Joint Service budget. The budget will cover the coming school year. The Corporation’s part of the budget has gone up just under 77-thousand, 800 dollars from the previous year. The biggest increases have been in staffing areas– including physical and speech therapy positions, along with assistive technology.
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Crews Dispatched to Underground Fire in Terre Haute

There was a fire underground in Terre Haute over the weekend. It was an electrical fire that workers with Duke Energy say they had to take their time managing. Firefighters were sent to an area near the Candlewood Suites Hotel in downtown Terre Haute Sunday evening. Several businesses in the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Services#For Tomorrow#Ribbon Cutting#Good Samaritan
wzdm.com

Rainbow Beach to Close Today; Dollar Day Set for Wednesday

The Rainbow Beach Family Aquatic Center will close today for repairs. Vincennes Parks Department director Chris Moore says the closure allows for repair of a pumping system. Moore says to make up for today’s closure, tomorrow’s pool day will be a Dollar Day — with $1.00 admission.
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

6 Jasper businesses get grants to grow and expand

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Heart of Jasper New Business Incentive program and the Genesis 12 Project have announced 2022 grant recipients. They work to get new business in downtown Jasper and stimulate retail growth. Officials say the Genesis 12 Project granted more than $97,000 total. The recipients are Wood...
JASPER, IN
wzdm.com

Sullivan READI for New Downtown Hotel

The City of Sullivan has received a $1 million in state READI grants to build a new hotel in downtown Sullivan. The lodging facility will be located next to the Sullivan Civic Center. The planned hotel is designed to create opportunities for the Civic Center itself, and draw more visitors...
SULLIVAN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WTWO/WAWV

City of Vincennes prepares for July 4th Festivities

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With the Fourth of July less than a week away, the city of Vincennes has festivities scheduled on both Sunday and Monday for the community. On Sunday, July 3rd, Mayor Joe Yochum said the U.S. Army band is making it’s return to the city. “We’re going to set up at Gregg Park, […]
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

KC Watermelon Fest Prep in Place for August Event

The annual Knox County Watermelon Festival is planned for early August at Patrick Henry Square in downtown Vincennes. The festival is an annual tradition to highlight Knox County’s leading role in watermelon production across the nation. Knox County Chamber of Commerce director Jamie Neal says the large boundaries of...
wzdm.com

Fog Sealing Set for Knox County Roads

Fog sealing is planned for four Knox County roads today. The affected roads include Old Decker Road from Watermelon Road to the tracks; Main Street Road from Henry Sievers Road to Watermelon Road; Water Tower Road from 67 to Golf Course Road; and River Road southward from Snyder Road. Work tomorrow will happen on Lower Freelandville Road from Risley Road to State Road 159.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Vincennes City Council to Consider Slight Water Rate Reduction Tonight

Vincennes City Council will consider final passage of a slight reduction in water rates this evening. The mandated reduction was approved on first reading at Council’s last meeting earlier this month. A required public hearing will precede the action. City Council’s session starts at six p-m in Council Chambers at City Hall.
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

“Uplifting” Library Special Session Set for Tomorrow

The Knox Co. Library Board will hold an “uplifting” special session tomorrow, as they discuss upgrades to the Library’s elevator system. The session will happen at ten that morning at the Library’s main building. The meeting will feature Oracle Elevator sales representative Nick Ehlerding. The guided...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – June 28, 2022

Speeding: Rolando Diaz Rodriguez; Darrel K. Stamper; Fredi Perez; Seth A. Fromme; German F. Padilla, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Trenton R. Bass; Juan A. Ramos Guardado; Jerry M. Robling; Edwin Y. Herrera; Ronnie R. Skinner; Luke Hopf; Rachel E. Breitwieser; Daniel L. Cagle; Yoan Gonzalez; Larry D. Horsting, $25. Passing a...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Suspected underground electrical fire in Terre Haute under investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspected electrical fire beneath downtown Terre Haute is under investigation. The Terre Haute Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to an area near the Candlewood Suites Hotel just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Officials said the fire is believed to be in an underground electrical...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wzdm.com

Grouseland to Get $2 Million Toward new Visitors’ Center

The William Henry Harrison mansion — Grouseland — is $2 million closer to constructing a visitor’s center. The historic site is a recipient of a READI grant for the new center. The grant is from one of two regional READI groups funding projects in Knox County. Lisa...
KNOX COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy