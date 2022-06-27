“Uplifting” Library Special Session Set for Tomorrow

The Vincennes Community School Board has approved the Corporation’s part of the annual Joint Service budget. The budget will cover the coming school year. The Corporation’s part of the budget has gone up just under 77-thousand, 800 dollars from the previous year. The biggest increases have been in staffing areas– including physical and speech therapy positions, along with assistive technology.
The annual Knox County Watermelon Festival is planned for early August at Patrick Henry Square in downtown Vincennes. The festival is an annual tradition to highlight Knox County’s leading role in watermelon production across the nation. Knox County Chamber of Commerce director Jamie Neal says the large boundaries of...
Vincennes City offices will close on Monday of next week for the Fourth of July holiday. Trash collection that week will not be affected; any recycling that was set for collection Monday will be taken on Monday, July 11th. Washington offices will also be closed for Independence Day on Monday....
Vincennes City Council will consider final passage of a slight reduction in water rates this evening. The mandated reduction was approved on first reading at Council’s last meeting earlier this month. A required public hearing will precede the action. City Council’s session starts at six p-m in Council Chambers at City Hall.
The City of Sullivan has received a $1 million in state READI grants to build a new hotel in downtown Sullivan. The lodging facility will be located next to the Sullivan Civic Center. The planned hotel is designed to create opportunities for the Civic Center itself, and draw more visitors...
Good Samaritan Hospital is preparing for its first day as Knox County’s ambulance service provider on Friday at midnight. The Hospital is taking over from Knox County EMS; their contract with the County ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday night. Knox County Councilman Rich Chattin says the Hospital’s first...
The Vincennes Community School Board approved a resolution backing a residential tax-increment financing, or TIF, zone. The Board’s approval is required by state law, since the Corporation could lose funding through the residential TIF. In his comments, Vincennes Schools Superintendent Greg Parsley recommended passage. Parsley feels the students generated...
The Indiana Department of Transportation will close State Road 241 near Decker a week from today. On July sixth, 241 will be closed between U-S 41 and Second Street in Decker. The closure is for a culvert replacement; the work is expected to take around a day to complete. The...
A ribbon cutting and grand opening is planned tomorrow for Good Samaritan’s new Emergency Medical Services facility. It will start serving Knox County on July 1st. The event will be held from 3:00 until 4:00 P.M. tomorrow afternoon on Sixth Street in the parking lot in front of the helipad.
Good Samaritan Hospital unveiled its new Emergency Medical Services unit yesterday afternoon on the Hospital’s Sixth Street side. The ceremony was a ribbon cutting and open house for the new branch of the Hospital’s community service. Tim Benningfield is the Hospital’s E-M-S director. Benningfield says a four-ambulance fleet...
The William Henry Harrison mansion — Grouseland — is $2 million closer to constructing a visitor’s center. The historic site is a recipient of a READI grant for the new center. The grant is from one of two regional READI groups funding projects in Knox County. Lisa...
Vincennes University will use a $100,000 state funded grant for a design and innovation studio. The grant was provided by the state’s regional READI funding. The VU award is part of the funding for the Wabash River region; that includes Knox, Sullivan, and Vigo Counties in this area. The...
The 106th Army Concert and Jazz bands will perform this Sunday at 5:30 at the Gregg Park Bandshell in Vincennes. The free public concert will be conducted by Stony Evans, Heather Peters, and Lauren Russell; it is entitled “Celebrate Freedom.”. The Concert Band will feature movie soundtracks, a medley...
Fog sealing is planned for four Knox County roads today. The affected roads include Old Decker Road from Watermelon Road to the tracks; Main Street Road from Henry Sievers Road to Watermelon Road; Water Tower Road from 67 to Golf Course Road; and River Road southward from Snyder Road. Work tomorrow will happen on Lower Freelandville Road from Risley Road to State Road 159.
The Vincennes Police fleet is growing, with a new group of cars coming into use by City Police officers. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters says one of the new vehicles will be on display on Monday during the annual Fourth of July parade. The vehicle delivery took about 18...
The Vincennes Kiwanis Clubs are offering a destination discount book as a fund-raiser to benefit Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. The coupon books are $25 each, and feature values up to $250. The booklets are available through any Kiwanis member. They are also available at both German-American Bank locations...
The Rainbow Beach Family Aquatic Center will close today for repairs. Vincennes Parks Department director Chris Moore says the closure allows for repair of a pumping system. Moore says to make up for today’s closure, tomorrow’s pool day will be a Dollar Day — with $1.00 admission.
Michael G. “Shine” Son, 69, passed away on June 27, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Mike was born on September 10, 1952 in Madsionville, KY and moved to Vincennes in 1968. He was the son of Penny and Carolyn (Dorris) Son. Mike was a 1970 graduate of Vincennes...
Marjorie Joan Overton Soderling, 85, devoted wife and mother, left Amber Manor Health Care on June 21,2022 to dance the Golden Streets of Heaven with her husband Lowell Kent Soderling, whom she married on June 20, 1959. She was born in Stewartsville, IN on Nov 15, 1936, to her parents,...
Comments / 0