Funeral Arrangements Set for Hayla Roark

Michael G. “Shine” Son, 69, passed away on June 27, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Mike was born on September 10, 1952 in Madsionville, KY and moved to Vincennes in 1968. He was the son of Penny and Carolyn (Dorris) Son. Mike was a 1970 graduate of Vincennes...
Ruby Bourlard 87 of Washington, formerly of Bicknell, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 28 2022. Ruby was born in Bowman, KY on April 12, 1935 to the late Ernest Burton and Minnie Eden Burton. Ruby was a retired Senior Citizen Coordinator and enjoyed her job. She also...
Kenneth was born on January 27, 1957 in Washington, IN to the late Wilma Jean McCracken Swann and Jerold Barber Swann. Kenneth was a 1975 graduate of Washington High School; he then continued to receive his Bachelor’s in Music at the University of Evansville, he then spent several years working on his Master’s at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Kenneth was a former Happy Side Singer at Bethany Church, where he attended in his younger years. Kenneth ministered at several churches in different areas such as; Westport, North Vernon, and Indianapolis. Kenneth was an avid lover of music and enjoyed making it as well as listening to it; he excelled on the piano and organ.
Good Samaritan Hospital unveiled its new Emergency Medical Services unit yesterday afternoon on the Hospital’s Sixth Street side. The ceremony was a ribbon cutting and open house for the new branch of the Hospital’s community service. Tim Benningfield is the Hospital’s E-M-S director. Benningfield says a four-ambulance fleet...
Barbara Sue Goodwin, 86, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Vincennes, passed on. Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Naples. She was born January 22, 1936, in Vincennes, Indiana to Amos and Hallie (Myers) Goodwin. Barbara began her teaching career in Sumner, Illinois and retired from teaching after. many years in Poplar...
The Indiana Department of Transportation will close State Road 241 near Decker a week from today. On July sixth, 241 will be closed between U-S 41 and Second Street in Decker. The closure is for a culvert replacement; the work is expected to take around a day to complete. The...
The 106th Army Concert and Jazz bands will perform this Sunday at 5:30 at the Gregg Park Bandshell in Vincennes. The free public concert will be conducted by Stony Evans, Heather Peters, and Lauren Russell; it is entitled “Celebrate Freedom.”. The Concert Band will feature movie soundtracks, a medley...
Vincennes City offices will close on Monday of next week for the Fourth of July holiday. Trash collection that week will not be affected; any recycling that was set for collection Monday will be taken on Monday, July 11th. Washington offices will also be closed for Independence Day on Monday....
A ribbon cutting and grand opening is planned tomorrow for Good Samaritan’s new Emergency Medical Services facility. It will start serving Knox County on July 1st. The event will be held from 3:00 until 4:00 P.M. tomorrow afternoon on Sixth Street in the parking lot in front of the helipad.
The Vincennes Kiwanis Clubs are offering a destination discount book as a fund-raiser to benefit Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. The coupon books are $25 each, and feature values up to $250. The booklets are available through any Kiwanis member. They are also available at both German-American Bank locations...
Good Samaritan Hospital is preparing for its first day as Knox County’s ambulance service provider on Friday at midnight. The Hospital is taking over from Knox County EMS; their contract with the County ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday night. Knox County Councilman Rich Chattin says the Hospital’s first...
The Rainbow Beach Family Aquatic Center will close today for repairs. Vincennes Parks Department director Chris Moore says the closure allows for repair of a pumping system. Moore says to make up for today’s closure, tomorrow’s pool day will be a Dollar Day — with $1.00 admission.
The Vincennes Police fleet is growing, with a new group of cars coming into use by City Police officers. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters says one of the new vehicles will be on display on Monday during the annual Fourth of July parade. The vehicle delivery took about 18...
The Knox Co. Library Board will hold an “uplifting” special session tomorrow, as they discuss upgrades to the Library’s elevator system. The session will happen at ten that morning at the Library’s main building. The meeting will feature Oracle Elevator sales representative Nick Ehlerding. The guided...
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana at last report was $5.06 a gallon. Indiana’s average is down 11-cents lower than a week ago, 47-cents higher than a month ago, and $1.95 higher than a year ago. It’s also 13-cents higher than Friday’s national...
The City of Sullivan has received a $1 million in state READI grants to build a new hotel in downtown Sullivan. The lodging facility will be located next to the Sullivan Civic Center. The planned hotel is designed to create opportunities for the Civic Center itself, and draw more visitors...
Vincennes City Council will consider final passage of a slight reduction in water rates this evening. The mandated reduction was approved on first reading at Council’s last meeting earlier this month. A required public hearing will precede the action. City Council’s session starts at six p-m in Council Chambers at City Hall.
The Vincennes Community School Board has approved the Corporation’s part of the annual Joint Service budget. The budget will cover the coming school year. The Corporation’s part of the budget has gone up just under 77-thousand, 800 dollars from the previous year. The biggest increases have been in staffing areas– including physical and speech therapy positions, along with assistive technology.
The William Henry Harrison mansion — Grouseland — is $2 million closer to constructing a visitor’s center. The historic site is a recipient of a READI grant for the new center. The grant is from one of two regional READI groups funding projects in Knox County. Lisa...
