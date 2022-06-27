ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County Sheriff's Office to keep both Concealed Handgun Licensing Centers open

By Cassandra Nist, The Repository
 2 days ago
CANTON – The Stark County Sheriff's Office will keep its two Concealed Handgun Licensing Centers opened and staffed despite Ohio's new permitless carry law that went into effect this month.

Ohio's Constitutional Carry Law removed the requirement that citizens obtain a permit or license to carry a concealed weapon in the open carry state.

The sheriff's centers at 143 1st Street SE in Massillon and the one at 4500 Atlantic Blvd. NW in Canton will remain open.

"It's a matter of convenience to our customers, and the facility serves additional purposes," Sheriff George Maier said.

Attorney General Dave Yost urges firearm owners to obtain license

Last year, Stark County was among the top 10 counties in the state with the highest number of newly issued concealed-carry licenses.

The county issued 3,183 — more than the 2,418 licenses the previous year, according to an annual report published by the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

People can obtain licenses in a different county from where they live.

In Stark County, it costs $67 to get a new license, $77 for Ohio residents who have lived in the state for less than five years, and $50 to renew.

Maier reported that Stark County generated more than $352,000 in 2021 from the licenses, and $61,500 in the first quarter of 2022.

Where does the license revenue go?

Sheriff's Office Director of Community Engagement Michaela Madison said the revenue is used to pay fees to the state treasurer for the costs of FBI and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation background checks.

"The remaining revenue is reinvested into personnel costs for CHL staff, including licensure and training, computer and printing equipment, service and supplies, renovations, construction, and maintenance of CHL work areas, ammunition supplies, equipment for the agency's training and shooting range, and firearm safety education programs," Madison added.

In a publication released in June outlining updated concealed-carry laws, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost encouraged firearm owners to still obtain concealed-carry licenses.

"Even though permitless carry is now legal, ... I urge any Ohioan seeking to carry concealed to take the steps necessary to get an official concealed carry license," he said. "The cost is low, the class runs only eight hours and the training in safe gun handling is invaluable."

Yost said the license card will ensure that firearm owners can continue to carry their firearm when traveling in states that honor Ohio’s concealed-carry license. The card will also make purchasing a firearm less difficult, allowing buyers to skip background checks.

"It’s also vital that you familiarize yourself with Ohio laws about self-defense and concealed carry — because ignorance can have a high cost," he added. "Misuse of deadly force can not only result in injury and death but also lead to prison and financial ruin."

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com; Twitter @Cassienist; 330-580-8338

By the numbers

Here's a look at the 2021 Ohio concealed-carry licensing data:

  • 94,298 permits issued
  • 108,622 renewals issued
  • 1,880 licenses suspended
  • 429 licenses revoked
  • 2,668 applications denied

SOURCE: Ohio Attorney General's Office

