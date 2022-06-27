Heart of Stark: Refuge of Hope hosts grand opening of Community Care Center

In partnership with The Repository, every Monday, Stark Community Foundation is highlighting positive happenings in our community. Here’s to Good News Mondays!

Last week, Refuge of Hope Ministries held the official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Community Care Center — a building on the organization’s campus that now hosts its clothing ministry, medical clinic and food pantry.

Refuge of Hope is a faith-based nonprofit providing safe, sober, emergency transitional shelter for men and hot, nutritious meals for hungry men, women and children in Stark County. The addition of the Community Care Center, located at 215 Orchard Ave. NE in downtown Canton, has been an ongoing project designed to expand and enhance its offerings.

Starting this month, the medical clinic in the new building is ready to serve patients. With treatment provided by LifeCare, patients who have Medicare, Medicaid or other forms of health insurance can walk in every Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with no appointment necessary.

For patients without health insurance, Faithful Servants is also operating out of the clinic and will treat and provide free medication for anyone in need. This ministry serves the working community during evening hours and is a valuable resource for local hospitals, employers and others needing an alternative source of care for those who do not have health insurance. Appointments are necessary for this service and can be made by calling 330-495-7692.

Also part of the Community Care Center is Refuge of Hope’s clothing ministry, which collects donations of seasonal, gently used clothing, household items and personal hygiene products and provides them for men, women and children served through the organization.

In its first 90 days of operation, the clothing ministry has helped over 1,600 individuals with donated items. Volunteers help organize the donated items, and also help guests select their clothing as they come in to shop.

Another meaningful program housed in the Community Care Center is the Urban Ark Food Pantry. Founded by the former Trinity Lutheran Church, the pantry is now part of Refuge of Hope and open every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the first and third Thursdays of the month from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Guests at the food pantry are also able to shop the clothing ministry while in the building.

"Opening the Refuge of Hope Community Care Center is our way to meet the needs of people in our community," said Jo Ann Carpenter, Refuge of Hope’s director of development. "It is such a joy to see our clothing ministry guests shop for much needed clothing, personal hygiene items, and household extras like dishes or linens in our giveaway area."

With expanding partnerships, the help of volunteers and the new Community Care Center, Refuge of Hope is able to provide nine hot meals a week: lunch every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday; and dinner, five days a week, Monday through Friday.

For more information about its programming or a tour of the new building, contact Carpenter at 330-453-1785.

