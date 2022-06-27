Story City Herald sports round-up: Roland-Story softball team wins Norsemen Classic

The Roland-Story softball team and impressive 5-1 during a busy week and the Norsemen baseball team scored two shutout victories.

The Norse softball team won at Perry in a 20-9 slugfest June 20 and lost a 2-1 heartbreaker at West Marshall June 21.

Roland-Story upset No. 7 Saydel in Heart of Iowa Conference play June 22 with a 3-2 victory over the Eagles at Roland. The Norse hosted at the Norsemen Softball Classic Friday and Saturday and went 3-0 with wins over Glenwood (8-0), Colo-NESCO (15-2) and Webster City (3-0).

The Norse softball team ended the week ranked No. 14 in Class 3A with a 16-7 overall record and 8-3 HOIC mark.

The Roland-Story baseball team blanked Perry by a 2-0 score June 20 at Perry and Saydel in a 1-0 battle that lasted eight innings June 21 at Saydel during HOIC play. The Norsemen also fell to Janesville by a 10-2 score at the Swing For the Fences Tournament Friday in Waterloo.

The loss to Janesville put the Roland-Story baseball team at 13-6 overall. The victories over Perry and Saydel pushed the Norsemen to 10-1 in the HOIC, keeping them in a tie for first in the conference with West Marshall.

Roland-Story softball team shines at Norsemen Classic

Roland-Story was in top form at the Norsemen Softball Classic Friday and Saturday in Roland.

In the victory over Webster City Madison Geise fired a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks. Macy Friest went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Kayley Birkland 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Kamryn Lande was 1-for-2.

Friest, Geise and Birkland all homered in the victory over Colo-NESCO. Friest was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Geise 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Birkland 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI.

Reagan Faber, Ally Ringsby, Alynn Solberg and Lande each added one hit against Colo-NESCO. Faber, Solberg and Lande each scored two runs apiece.

Alyssa Jones was the winning pitcher against the Royals after giving up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts in four innings.

Statistics were not available for the Glenwood game at press deadline.

Geise tossed a three hitter with five strikeouts and no walks in the big victory over Saydel.

The Norse rallied from a 2-1 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to get the victory. Ringsby was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Friest 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Faber 3-for-4 with a double and two runs.

Lydia Oetker and Birkland each singled once against the Eagles.

In the loss to West Marshall Geise threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk. Oetker was 3-for-3 and she scored the lone Norse run and Friest and Geise each picked up two hits.

Roland-Story pounded out 21 hits in the victory over Perry.

Friest went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, Ringsby was 3-for-5 with a double and four runs and Geise and Birkland were each 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Oetker also doubled and drove in two runs and Faber finished 2-for-4 with three runs.

Geise got the win after giving up two earned runs on six hits and five walks with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Roland-Story also competed at the Kiwanis Invitational June 17-18 at Roland. The Norse fell to Gilbert by a 9-7 score and picked up victories over Benton Community (3-2) and Estherville-Lincoln Central (3-0).

In the loss to Gilbert Hayden Walters was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Ringsby 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Geise took the loss after giving up three earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.

In the victory over Benton Solberg drove in two runs, Geise was 1-for-2 with an RBI, Oetker doubled and scored and Lande singled and scored. Geise got the win after giving up one run on four hits and two walks with one strikeout in 4 1/3 innings.

Geise gave up two hits and struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings to get the victory over Estherville-Lincoln Central. Ringsby was 4-for-4 with a double and one run and RBI apiece and Birkland 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.

Alex Berends, Thomas Matthes toss shutouts for Norse baseball team

Alex Berends and Thomas Matthes were in top form on the mound for the Roland-Story baseball team during the week.

Berends went all eight innings to get the victory over Saydel. He threw a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and didn't issue a single walk.

Brett Schmitz singled, walked and scored the lone run for Roland-Story against the Eagles. Matthes, Jackson Anthony and Cooper Loof each added a single.

Matthes was equally outstanding on the hill against Perry. He tossed a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks.

Berends hit a solo home run and Matthes doubled and picked up an RBI to account for both Norsemen runs against the Bluejays. Matthew Phelan doubled and scored, Dillon Lettow hit a double and Anthony finished with a single.

No statistics were available for the Waterloo Bucks Baseball Tournament.