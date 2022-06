Two paddleboarders and a surfer likely saved a swimmer’s life last Wednesday off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove, California, when they paddled to his rescue after a shark attack. Stephen Bruemmer, a retired Monterey Peninsula College professor in his 60s, sustained serious injuries to his torso and leg, but is in fair and stable condition after being rushed by ambulance to the Natividad Trauma Center, where he underwent surgery to treat his wounds.

