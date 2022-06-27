Fulham beat Wolves to signing of Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Raphinha and Chelsea are negotiating on personal terms, while the club has already reached an agreement with Leeds United. Renato Sanches is getting closer to Paris Saint Germain, while Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic will undergo a medical with Fiorentina next week.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO