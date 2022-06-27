ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fulham beat Wolves to signing of Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha

By Tom Gott & Graeme Bailey
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fulham have fought off...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag's pre-season jigsaw: Man Utd boss wants squad built around de Jong in a Busquets role with Antony, Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tagliafico coming in and exits for Bailly, Jones, Tuanzebe, Telles and Pereira

The Erik ten Hag era got underway on Monday as the Dutchman took his first training session at Carrington after the summer break. And the former Ajax manager certainly has a full in-tray when it comes to transfers as he looks to radically overhaul an ailing squad. United finished sixth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Sporting Cp#Wolves
CBS Sports

Soccer transfer news, rumors: Raphinha negotiates terms with Chelsea, Renato Sanches close to PSG move, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Raphinha and Chelsea are negotiating on personal terms, while the club has already reached an agreement with Leeds United. Renato Sanches is getting closer to Paris Saint Germain, while Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic will undergo a medical with Fiorentina next week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Former Arsenal Youngster Malcolm Ebiowei Joins Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of former Arsenal youngster Malcolm Ebiowei, with the player set to join officially from July 1st. Posting on their club website, Crystal Palace confirmed that 18-year-old winger Malcolm Ebiowei will be joining the club on a free transfer when his contract with Derby County ends.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid look to make fresh bid for Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal, with the Brazilian having already fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte after just one season

Tottenham Hotspur could be prepared to offload Emerson Royal, with Atletico Madrid in the hunt to land the right-back. Emerson joined Spurs for £25m from Barcelona last summer as one of Nuno Espirito Santo's summer purchases but despite appearing 44 times across all competitions last season struggled to impress in his first season in north London.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Toronto FC sign defender Domenico Criscito

Toronto FC have acquired Italian defender Domenico Criscito as his contract with Serie A side Genoa came to an end. The Canadian side signed the player through the end of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, and completed the deal with Targeted Allocation Money. “Mimmo is a player who will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool REJECT Nottingham Forest's offer for Neco Williams as the Reds hold out for £15m after full-back's impressive loan spell at Fulham

Liverpool have turned down Nottingham Forest's opening offer for Neco Williams as they are holding out for the £15million price tag they recently attached to him. The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, and delivered a number of impressive performances to help the Cottagers gain promotion to the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Gareth Bale warned MLS won't be 'easy' by LAFC teammate Carlos Vela

If Gareth Bale thinks he's heading to Major League Soccer for an easy ride, he may be in for a harsh reality check. That's according to new LAFC teammate Carlos Vela, who has warned the Welshman that MLS is 'not an easy league', despite regular derision from the outside. "Well...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Two Milan clubs ready to battle Juventus for Premier League winger

Both Inter Milan and AC Milan are now claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea this summer, who Juventus are also keen on. The Old Lady are in need of attacking options after the departures of Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Federico Bernadeschi this summer, and Ziyech is one who could well be a big boost to our front line.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

LAFC confirm signing of free agent Gareth Bale

MLS side Los Angeles FC have confirmed the signing of superstar Welsh winger Gareth Bale. Bale, who was a free agent after leaving Real Madrid at the end of his contract there, has signed a 12-month contract with LAFC with an option for a further 18 months. The Wales legend...
LOS ANGELES, CA
90min

The best goals of MLS week 16 - ranked

Week 16 of the 2022 Major League Soccer season has come and gone, and players absolutely did not disappoint. There were several goals to choose from this week, but only five made our list. We couldn't leave out Will Bruin, after his incredible connection with Cristian Roldan, or Indiana Vassilev,...
MLS
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo tempted by transfer to this Premier League club

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly tempted by the prospect of a move to Chelsea this summer. While Ronaldo enjoyed a successful campaign back at Manchester United from an individual perspective, there’s no denying that the Red Devils fell miserably short of expectations. As a result, Man United will NOT be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

675
Followers
5K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy