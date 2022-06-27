Road Work on US 60 Starting Soon

One of Lambert Cafe's locations in Foley, Alabama.Infrogmation of New Orleans, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Founded in 1942, Lambert's Cafe has three locations in Sikeston and Ozark, Missouri, and Foley, Alabama. It's the place to visit if you enjoy country or southern-style cooking with popular items on the menu like fried chicken, of course, catfish, meatloaf, and homemade chicken and dumplings. There are plenty of side options available. And, of course, let's not forget the throwing of the rolls.

