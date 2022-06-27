Road Work on US 60 Starting Soon

SIKESTON – Route M in New Madrid County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from Route 162 to Route KK. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, June 29 through Friday, July 22 from 7 a.m. until...
The July 4th holiday period is always a busy one for the Kennett Fire Department. Fire Chief Paul Spain said they always have a couple of concerns: fires and injuries. So stay safe – and Spain says all it usually takes are some common sense measures. Fireworks can be...
Three Blytheville residents were hurt when the vehicle they were in ran off CR 498 south of Steele and overturned. According to the MSHP, three passengers in the vehicle: 20 year old Garret Jackson, 22 year old Thomas Lewis, and 23 year old Vanessa Ivy were taken to the hospital in Blytheville with moderate to serious injuries.
Lake George in Marion, Ky. is showed on Monday, June 27 as mostly dried up. Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum featuring handmade quilts. You can take a colorful walk through history at a Heartland museum. Fireworks on sale in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. It's the first day...
Listen for these stories on the Monday Hometown News:. The arraignment for a murder suspect in Pemiscot County is today. Five people were hurt in two one vehicle traffic accidents in the area over the weekend. Congressman Jason Smith says new gun rules signed into law by President Biden over...
Southeastern Missouri was hit by a minor earthquake Friday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a small magnitude 2.1 earthquake was. reported about 26.4 miles south of Sikeston, and 28.2 miles west of Union City. According to the USGS, a quake of 2.5 is...
The MSHP made one arrest in New Madrid County Tuesday. 21 year old Simon Lerma of Malden was arrested for felony possession of marijuana and ecstasy, DWI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. That arrest happened at 4:20 p.m.
Among the arrests by the MSHP over the weekend was 33 year old Stillman Bonner of Kennett, who was arrested Friday night on a felony first degree assault warrant. He was taken to the DCJC. 43 year old Derell Woods of Blytheville was arrested in Dunklin County late Saturday night....
Arraignment for a Pemiscot County murder suspect was reset. A state farm organization has endorsed a candidate for US Senate race in Missouri. There are plenty of fireworks stands but you can’t shoot them yet in Kennett. A SE Missouri native makes his major league debut with the Cardinals.
Willow Springs, MO. – A Birch Tree man has been charged with intoxicated driving following a crash in Butler County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway 51 near Fagus at 1:30 a.m. this morning. A 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Dylan...
One of Lambert Cafe's locations in Foley, Alabama.Infrogmation of New Orleans, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Founded in 1942, Lambert's Cafe has three locations in Sikeston and Ozark, Missouri, and Foley, Alabama. It's the place to visit if you enjoy country or southern-style cooking with popular items on the menu like fried chicken, of course, catfish, meatloaf, and homemade chicken and dumplings. There are plenty of side options available. And, of course, let's not forget the throwing of the rolls.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency to prevent price gouging with rising gas prices. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency on Thurs. to prevent price gouging as gas prices climb. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. We’re just days away from the Primary Election in Illinois and two republicans are...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was charged with a crime Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of a Ste. Genevieve County woman last month. Teresa Baumgartner was charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation in connection with the death of 20-year-old Jessi Wilfong. Wilfong was reported missing on May 25 and her body was found buried inside a barn structure on June 18.
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Most people assume most worms are harmless, but that is not the case, as a dangerous species of a worm has been spotted in Arkansas. Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division of Agriculture.
Arraignment for a murder suspect in Pemiscot County was reset for Thursday. 32 year old Arsenio Jones will appear before Judge William Carter. He is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death last week of his sister, 38 year old Lorinda Branch. Jones is...
