Scattered rain and thunder today, back to sunshine Tuesday

By Chelsea Priest
ABC6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mild and muggy morning across Southern New England with more clouds around to start the day. We are dry for the early part of the day but expecting scattered rain and some thunder into this afternoon and evening. Highs will be cooler...

