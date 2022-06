BOSTON (WHDH) - As July 4th approaches, MassDOT is advising holiday travelers to plan ahead before their vacations. “Traffic volumes are expected to increase as we get closer to the weekend so we are recommending that members of the public plan their trips in advance to leave at the best times and to take the most efficient routes,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Many people will be out and about, so we ask everyone whether driving, walking, or bicycling to be courteous, obey the rules of the road, and take it slow so everyone can enjoy the holiday.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO