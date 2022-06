The Ames softball team went 5-3 and the Little Cyclone baseball team finished 3-2 last week. The softball team saw its record go to 17-14 and the baseball team 16-14. The Gilbert baseball team defeated Carlisle and fell to Bondurant-Farrar and Boone in going to 13-8 on the season. The Tiger softball team split with Humboldt and Ames and suffered losses to Bondurant-Farrar, Adel-Desoto-Minburn, Carlisle and Boone in going to 10-14.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO