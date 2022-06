U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis County man to seven years in prison for threatening a mail carrier with a gun in 2021. The postal worker was preparing to deliver a package to the home of DeJuan Wilson in the 1400 block of Columbus Drive on Jan. 11, 2021, when Wilson emerged from his home. Wilson was upset and claimed that a package delivered four days earlier was missing some of its contents.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO