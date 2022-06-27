Vehicle flips during crash in Penn Hills on Monday morning

(Photo by Curtis Walsh, Beaver County Radio) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police have identified and charged the driver in a roll over car accident last Thursday night along I-376 in Hopewell Township that resulted in him being injured. State Police have charged 29-year-old Daniel R. Berdis, with driving a vehicle at a safe speed. There is no word on the extent of Berdis’ injuries or his condition at this time.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO