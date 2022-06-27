ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

Vehicle flips during crash in Penn Hills on Monday morning

By Nick Matoney
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENN HILLS, Pa. — A vehicle flipped during a...

Lena Parks
2d ago

way to much speeding going on in Penn Hills, if nothing is done about it, innocent people are going to get hurt or worse.A young girl was killed on Verona road a few years ago while walking out her door and onto Verona road, most people don't know , she was knocked completely out of her shoes. she later passed away. Wonder why no charges were pressed on the driver, who apparently was speeding , and No drug or alcohol test was given from my understanding. the problem being people need to slow down and for Pete's sake, stop laying on your horn because you're in a hurry.

