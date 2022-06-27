ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Tully's Tails: Meet Jarvis

By James Tully
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PN5iI_0gN6HGkA00

The Valenti family are big Marvel movie fanatics. So when they saved the day for a rescue dog from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, picking a name was easy.

“So I am married to Tony, who is a huge Ironman fan. So it was kind of between Loki and Jarvis,” explained Mary.

Mary Valenti

The family ended up deciding on Jarvis, but there was something traumatic Mary needed to overcome before they could welcome any pet into their home.

“I was bitten very severely on the face when I was three. I had to have like four or five surgeries. It was — it was a big, very, very traumatic I mean like terrified of dogs,” said Mary.

Her renewed trust in dogs came from an unlikely place. Her daughter, Ashley, who's chronically ill with an immune disorder. Ashley spends a lot of time in the hospital and several service dogs would come to visit her.

Mary said that really helped her get over her fear of dogs. Perhaps nobody was happier about bringing Jarvis home than Ashley.

“A lot of people that can't relate to my situation. So it gets a little lonely. So I'm very happy that I have a little friend to go to at the end of the day, after all those treatments,” explained Ashley.

Mary Valenti

Just like the comic book movies, there’s a happy ending here as Jarvis and the Valenti’s found each other in the most rewarding way.

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page . We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.

Comments / 0

Related
wflx.com

Record number of toxic toads posing threat to Florida pets

Pet owners need to keep an eye out for Bufo Toads as they surge in numbers. Bufo Toads are not native to Florida, but they are moving into the area by the thousands and can pose a significant threat to pets. The toads release a toxin that when consumed by...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida theme park welcomes first baby pink flamingo

ORLANDO, Fla. - Discovery Cove is celebrating the birth of its first baby pink flamingo chic. The newest Caribbean flamingo chic hatched on June 6 to mom Buba and dad LJ following the typical 27-31 day incubation period. The baby bird has been eating a special crop/blood milk diet that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
L. Cane

Florida Botanic Garden Mentioned in List of Can't-Miss Gardens in the United States

Many agree that public gardens are beautiful, relaxing, and educational places to visit. But science suggests that gardens offer tangible benefits to people who enjoy them. Dutch researchers found that people who live close to green spaces had lower incidences of diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and asthma. So it arguably makes sense to take advantage of the many public botanic gardens available in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Service Dog#Marvel
cltampa.com

An original C. Perry Snell home is now for sale in St. Pete

An historic home built by a developer who turned a muddy mangrove island into one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Tampa Bay is now on the market. The two-story Mediterranean Revival waterfront estate is located at 2296 Coffee Pot Blvd., and was built in 1926 by Florida land boom developer C. Perry Snell, who is probably best known for establishing the Snell Isle neighborhood and the Snell Isle Golf Club, which is now part of the Renaissance Vinoy Resort.
REAL ESTATE
Thrillist

Hang Out in Florida’s Most LGBTQIA+ Friendly Small Town

If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

6 beautiful but underrated places in Florida

If you have ever been to Florida, you would probably agree that it has one of the most beautiful beaches in the country. However, there is so much more to Florida that the popular beaches that are usually extremely crowded. While all those famous places are worth exploring, this beautiful state has much more to offer. So if you are looking for new and amazing places in Florida, I have put together a list of six places that are often overlooked by tourists.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Illegal Florida Mansion Party Kids ID’d By The POPO

Illegal Florida Mansion Party Kids ID’s By The POPO. Y9u saw the news, right? When a family’s $8 million home was used for a house party, guests stole from and damaged the property. Now officials are identifying the kids. Watch this story grow, as it looks to me like an inside job. Walton County Sheriff’s know the key playas.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Woman’s Recent Photo Shows “End Of World” Sky – Is It Real?

I have to admit, when I saw this photo, I was shocked. If it is REAL, it's one of the most amazing photos I've ever seen in my life. The photo looks like the earth is going to be swallowed up by an ocean from another world. It is really quite impressive, and it's hard to believe that Theresa Lucas didn't even notice how amazing the sky was when she was getting ready to take the photo, but that's what happened.
MINNESOTA STATE
thetravelpockets.com

17 Fun Things To Do in Tampa Bay on a Rainy Day

This post contains affiliate links, which means that at no additional cost to you if you click on one of the product links, we may earn a commission. Florida rains often, so it's always a good idea to have a Plan B especially when you have guests in town visiting. We recently had plans to go to the different beaches like Clearwater and St. Pete Beach, but due to the weather, we had to make alternate plans. Luckily, we found lots of things to do indoors.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy