Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. San Antonio officials said Tuesday that the number of migrants who have died after being trapped in a tractor-trailer on Monday has reached 51 after another migrant died at a local hospital. Forty-six migrants were declared dead at the scene, and five of the 16 migrants found alive in the sweltering trailer have since died after being taken to hospitals.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO