ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

How far can Iowa Republicans go to ban abortion?

By Laura Belin
bleedingheartland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe worst-case scenario for bodily autonomy in Iowa played out over the past ten days. First, the Iowa Supreme Court on June 17 overturned its own 2018 precedent that established a fundamental right to abortion, protected by the state constitution. Then, the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 overturned the 1973...

www.bleedingheartland.com

Comments / 9

cccharlotte
2d ago

Wow. Look at this list. If you can’t see what Republicans are doing then God help us all. They have no right to dictate a woman’s health much less allow police officers to investigate miscarriages. I know several women who have had miscarriages and it was a very emotional time for them and now you will be coming after them during this difficult time and accusing them of purposely aborting the pregnancy. And when your own life is in jeopardy you will not be allowed to choose or have a DC after a miscarriage. And a ban on contraception measures is so ignorant. People will have babies they can’t afford and more children will be abused But the most shocking restriction is to put you in prison for having an abortion in a state where they are legal. WISE UP WOMEN YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE IS NEXT AND WE OUTNUMBER MEN. It’s time to rise up and ban together to save ourselves.

Reply(2)
13
Spanky McGee
2d ago

She states, "As governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected." Doesn't say anything about those already born. We all know where the GOP stands on those born. In their eyes the poor are to be scorned.

Reply(2)
7
Related
ourquadcities.com

Iowa AG Miller withdraws from Reynolds’ legal actions on abortion

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued a statement on Tuesday regarding Governor Reynolds’ recent announcement she is seeking legal action after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. According to a release, Miller stated he will be withdrawing from representing...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Reynolds seeks legal do-over to reinstate 2018 abortion ban

Governor Kim Reynolds announced on June 28 that she will seek to lift an injunction on a 2018 law that would have banned almost all abortions in Iowa. After that law was struck down in early 2019, Reynolds opted not to appeal the decision, due to an Iowa Supreme Court precedent that is no longer operative.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds announces legal actions regarding abortion in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday two legal actions following theU.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. I will do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life." Reynolds said she will urge the Iowa Supreme...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

GOP lawmaker endorses Democrat seeking reelection to state senate

A retiring Republican member of the Iowa House who’s a former member of the Iowa GOP’s governing board has endorsed a Democrat seeking reelection to the Iowa Senate. It may not be unprecedented, but it’s rare. A news release issued this morning announced Republican State Representative Jarad Klein of Keota is endorsing Democratic Senator Kevin Kinney of Oxford. Kinney faces Republican State Senator Dawn Discoll of Williamsburg in the General Election.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Matthew Mcdermott
Person
Pat Grassley
Missouri Independent

Gov. Parson to sign sweeping elections bill enacting new voter ID rule in Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he will sign a wide-ranging elections bill on Wednesday that would require voters to present government-issued photo identification to cast a ballot.  The bill includes a litany of election law changes, ranging from prohibiting touch-screen voting machines to requiring election authorities to conduct cybersecurity reviews. It also will do away […] The post Gov. Parson to sign sweeping elections bill enacting new voter ID rule in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kscj.com

PLANNED PARENTHOOD TO STAY OPEN IN IOWA

PLANNED PARENTHOOD FACILITIES IN IOWA WILL CONTINUE TO OFFER ABORTION AND OTHER SERVICES IN THE WAKE OF THE U.S. SUPREME COURT ACTION THAT OVERTURNED THE ROE V WADE RIGHT TO ABORTION RULING. PP3 OC…DOORS REMAIN OPEN. :06. THAT’S SARAH STOESZ (STAYCE). SHE’S PRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF PLANNED PARENTHOOD NORTH...
KCCI.com

Lawmakers look at what comes next for Iowa follow overturning of Roe v. Wade

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several states have already taken action to ban abortion in some way, but Iowa is not one of them. Gov. Kim Reynolds would have to call for a special session. KCCI reached out to the governor's office on Friday following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. A spokesperson for the governor told KCCI that the governor would not be available for an interview, but that they were looking to offer an availability next week.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Iowa Legislature#Iowa Democrats#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Iowa Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court
ourquadcities.com

Vilsack returning to Iowa for infrastructure announcement

ELY, Iowa — Secretary of Agriculture and former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack will be in eastern Iowa Tuesday for an announcement about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Sec. Vilsack plans to release details on funding for a new program to boost economic growth and lower carbon footprints while increasing the use of renewable agriculture materials.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Taking a look at abortion statistics in Iowa

With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, KCCI wanted to know how many people in Iowa receive abortions each year. The Iowa Department of Public Health keeps a detailed record of the demographics of women who have received abortions in our state. The most recent published record shows abortion data from 2020.
IOWA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin’s disappearing Democrats

It’s probably just as well that my parents and grandpa are in heaven, sipping whatever nectar they serve there, because they wouldn’t be happy with the state of politics today. Our two-flat, working-class home in Green Bay was union proud, with railroad man grandpa upstairs, my dad the union electrician and mom the Roosevelt Democrat […] The post Wisconsin’s disappearing Democrats appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy