Economy

Tesla's in the lead as U.S. electric car sales get supercharged

By Joann Muller
Axios
 2 days ago

Tesla's grip on the growing U.S. electric vehicle (EV) market remains strong despite an onslaught of new plug-in models from competitors. Why it matters: The Elon Musk-led automaker pioneered the EV movement more than a decade ago, but only now is U.S. demand starting to take off. EV registrations...

Reason.com

GM Slashes Prices for Its Electric Vehicles (To Compete With Tesla)

This week, The Verge reported that General Motors' 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles (E.V.) have dropped in price by 18 percent since 2022, down to $26,595 from $32,495. Meanwhile, BMW in the last few weeks announced plans to alter its E.V. battery design, which is estimated to yield a 30 percent drop in materials costs over the next few years. And Ford CEO Jim Farley told attendees of the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday that he anticipates a "huge price war" in the E.V. industry in the coming years, as more and more carmakers price cars around that $25,000 mark.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Why India’s electric cars will eat Tesla’s lunch

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars,” Elon Musk recently tweeted, in response to a question about its plans for India. Like some other things Musk has been saying of late, this did not reflect reality.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Cadillac’s luxury electric vehicle will cost $300,000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Want to buy Cadillac’s forthcoming Celestiq electric sedan? Be prepared for a new level of sticker shock. The vehicle, which is expected to be revealed this summer, will carry...
CARS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Prediction Of Volkswagen Overtaking Tesla By 2024

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday dismissed a recent Bloomberg Intelligence forecast that estimates Germany’s Volkswagen Group VWAGY could become the top electric vehicle maker by 2024. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who heads the world’s largest electric vehicle company, said he does not agree with the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford and Tesla Send a Big Warning to India

The match between Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report has intensified, as Ford has begun producing and delivering the F-150 Lightning electric pickup. The legacy automaker hopes that the electric version of the best-selling F-150 will appeal to both buyers...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Here’s why Bloomberg thinks Volkswagen’s EV sales will overtake Tesla’s by 2024

According to a comprehensive report published this morning by research firm Bloomberg Intelligence, Tesla will hold its global crown for EV sales for the next 18 months but will then be usurped by Volkswagen electric vehicles. The full BEV outlook report predicts that many legacy automakers will lag in sales through 2025, but Volkswagen is on track to overtake Tesla’s production volume by 2024.
ECONOMY
motor1.com

Elon Musk reveals Tesla's main rival, and it's not an automaker

Searching the internet for Tesla and/or EV-related content likely brings you to many comparisons between Tesla's vehicles and other electric cars and SUVs. We cover this type of content all the time. However, in the grand scheme of things, Tesla is really competing with petrol-powered cars, and a recent tweet by CEO Elon Musk paints a clearer picture of the much larger overall rival.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Cheap EV Batteries Are Nearly Ready

Elon Musk says Panasonic's new 4680 batteries are absolutely critical to unlocking a cheaper, $25,000 EV. We've heard that from Musk before, and the saga of these cheaper, more powerful Panasonic batteries has been thoroughly documented. Musk, sometimes known for "just saying things," will at the very least have the batteries he needs to get Tesla's cheaper EVs up and running very soon.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Volkswagen Boss Herbert Diess: New Plants Will Drain Tesla's Strength

Volkswagen appears to be optimistic about the near-term progress, noting that easing semiconductor shortages start to offset supply chain bottlenecks and rising costs. According to Reuters, Volkswagen Group's CEO Herbert Diess said that the company is "earning more than ever" and ramping up electric car production in its biggest markets - Germany and China.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Made Sure The F-150 Lightning Could Charge A Tesla

Ford's Pro Power Onboard is one of the more innovative features to come off the brand's most successful truck of late. We are, of course, talking about the Ford F-150 and its electric Ford F-150 Lightning sibling. The fully-electric truck's batteries can be used to power just about anything. For that matter, they can also be used to charge just about anything. Including your average Tesla Model 3.
CARS
insideevs.com

$24,000 Space Camper For Tesla Cybertruck Is Clever And Stylish

One of the most daring parts of the Tesla Cybertruck’s design is the shape of its roof, which comes to a sharp point and this makes it look like nothing else on the road. But if you add the new $24,000 Space Camper to the rear of a Cybertruck, it looks much more like a traditional truck and much less like a movie prop.
HOME & GARDEN
inputmag.com

Volkswagen's sleek ID.Aero concept is a blueprint for its EV future

Volkswagen has been pushing hard into the electric vehicle market with everything from a hot hatchback to a minibus. Surprisingly, the ID.Aero is actually the first fully-electric sedan as part of Volkswagen’s growing EV lineup. The ID.Aero is still just a concept car at the moment, but it will...
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla’s EV dominance in US looks secure despite rising competition

The electric vehicle market may be saturated with entries from veteran and new carmakers today, but Tesla’s grip on the United States’ EV sector remains firm. Tesla did not create the first modern electric car — that honor goes to General Motors and its short-lived EV1. However, It was Tesla that truly put all its cards on EVs and pioneered the modern electric vehicle movement with the original Roadster and the Model S sedan.
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

Jaguar's electric future will reportedly start with trio of SUVs

Jaguar is barely hold on, with its global sales in 2021 coming in at just 86,270 units, down 15.8% on the pandemic-affected previous year. In response, the company is preparing a transformation plan that will see it turn into a purveyor of high-end, high-margin electric vehicles potentially edging close to Aston Martin and Bentley territory.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Volkswagen Stops ID. Buzz Production Over Battery Issues

Volkswagen has suspended production of the all-electric ID. Buzz model in Hanover, Germany, with local media citing problems with the battery system. Since Buzz production commenced earlier this month, VW Commercial Vehicles has manufactured about 500 examples. However, it has not yet delivered any to customers, making the situation vaguely similar to the Japanese recall affecting the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra. Though the sibling EVs from Asia were afflicted by faulty wheel hubs, Volkswagen’s van is reported to be cursed with problem battery cells. Considering the issues the company has had with battery suppliers in the past, one would think that VW would be well-positioned to deal with this problem. Unfortunately, the automaker has confirmed that these are new cells from a different supplier that is currently used exclusively on the ID. Buzz.
CARS
Axios

White House announces $700M in private investments for EV charging

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that a number of companies are planning to invest more than $700 million to boost U.S. manufacturing capacity for electric vehicle charging. Driving the news: The investments are set to create more than 2,000 new jobs and increase domestic capacity to manufacture more than 250,000...
POTUS
