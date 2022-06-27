ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus gas prices down more than 9 cents

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in the Columbus area continue to drop but remain well over $4 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas around Columbus is $4.86, which is 9.1 cents cheaper than the previous week. Prices in Columbus are 45.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.91 higher than a year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was $4.59 a gallon, while the most expensive was $5.32, reports GasBuddy.

Nationally, the price for a gallon of gas averages $4.88.

