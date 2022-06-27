ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Morning news brief

By Rachel Martin
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

In several states, abortion access looks very...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

NATO meets in Madrid for what the alliance calls a transformative summit

The NATO defense alliance will be bigger by two. NATO leaders are at a summit in Madrid, rethinking how they can best counter Russia's threats in Europe and, obviously, the war in Ukraine. Turkey has not wanted to approve the membership applications of Finland and Sweden. But in a last-minute deal, Turkey has dropped its objections, and the two countries are now on their way to full membership. President Biden, meanwhile, has already been talking with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, outlining what the U.S. plans are in Europe for the next few months or longer.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#G 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Country
Germany
NBC News

The U.S. is welcoming Finland and Sweden to NATO. That’s a mistake.

When NATO alliance members meet in Madrid this week, one of the featured agenda items is Finland and Sweden’s request to officially join the alliance. The NATO leadership has welcomed their ascension, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying the two countries’ “membership in NATO would increase our shared security.” Though member state Turkey originally signaled it objected to the idea, it lifted its opposition after a breakthrough on Tuesday that clears the way for the Nordic states.
POLITICS
AFP

Expanding NATO squares up to Russia as Putin slams 'imperial' alliance

The United States vowed Wednesday to reinforce Europe's defences in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as NATO declared Moscow the West's greatest threat -- prompting  Vladimir Putin to lash out at the alliance's "imperial ambitions". - 'Exactly what he didn't want' - Moscow's invasion triggered massive economic sanctions and a wave of support for Zelensky's government, including deliveries of advanced weapons, as well as the reinforcement of Europe's defences.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ threatens to nuke Downing Street and White House as Russia releases satellite images of targets

VLADIMIR Putin's so-called Iron Doll has threatened to nuke Downing Street and the White House as Russia releases satellite images of its targets. In a chilling warning, TV propagandist Olga Skabeyeva shared pictures of "decision-making centres" in the West which could be blitzed by Russia in a nuclear strike - including the Nato headquarters in Brussels.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Outrage at Trump’s Court: Uproar as MAGA-picked Justices reverse 50 years of legal precedent

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sparking intense national backlash. Despite most Americans opposing the ruling against women’s rights, there are now new abortion limits in 10 states and some abortion clinics have already closed. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the historic ruling and how the new bans will impact millions of Americans. June 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Televised hearings investigating Jan. 6 begin

Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
POLITICS
UPI News

FCC commissioner again calls on Apple, Google to block TikTok

June 29 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commissioner on Wednesday once again asked the chief executives of Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores. "TikTok is not just another video app," FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, citing national concerns related to the popular social media app's parent company, Chinese-based ByteDance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Connecticut Public

Many abortion rights supporters are frustrated with Democrats

Since last month's leak of the draft opinion overturning Roe, Democrats' main message to their voters has been that abortion is on the ballot in November. But many who support abortion rights have been voting. They say they're frustrated that electing Democrats hasn't produced more results. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben reports.
ADVOCACY
Connecticut Public

HHS Secretary Becerra on federal abortion rights

Almost immediately after last week's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, President Biden condemned the decision. And today his Health and Human Services secretary vowed to take steps to protect women's reproductive health. He called last week's ruling, quote, "despicable." Secretary Xavier Becerra joins us now. Welcome back, Mr. Secretary, to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
U.S. POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy