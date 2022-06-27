Kids enjoy 3-on-3 basketball tournament in North Tonawanda

One of the latest discussions heating up the Internet these days is how you can tell if someone has “stealth wealth.”. This particular brand of rich people doesn’t wave around wads of cash, constantly post pics on social media from their exotic vacations, or wear expensive clothing plastered with designer logos. Instead, Urban Dictionary defines people with “stealth wealth” as someone “who would be considered extremely wealthy from the looks of their bank accounts, but choose to remain understated and quiet about their wealth.”
