Price Van Ray dispenses fatherly advice, encouragement

In April, I described from whence came my fascination with silent film comedy and introduced to my column Jan Fitzgerald, a woman who would continue to be important in my musical life. In fact, she was responsible for my next big step. Other than my increasing involvement at the Ground Round in my hometown of Hamden, CT (for which I received a free dessert and all the Roy Rogers soft drinks I could consume), my performing opportunities at age 13 were sporadic. I’d play family parties and if there was a piano at the cast party for any of the shows in which I took part in junior high school, I’d make straight for it, playing show tunes I’d picked up listening to the family record collection for hours.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO