ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Several injured in fiery Belt Parkway crash, traffic snarled

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41J42N_0gN6EZo000

QUEENS (PIX11) — A fiery four-car crash early Monday on the Belt Parkway left at least five people injured and traffic snarled ahead of the morning rush, officials said.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision near Exit 19 in Queens around 1:25 a.m., with two of the vehicles catching fire, according to authorities.

More Queens News

FDNY officials said that the department transported five patients to two area hospitals. The NYPD described the victims as in serious but stable condition. The department also said that one person fled the scene on foot.

The city’s Emergency Management notification system tweeted at 2:35 a.m. that all westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway were closed at Cohancy Street due to the smash-up. The center and right lanes had reopened as of 7:43 a.m., according to the NYPD , but commuters were still warned to expect delays and consider alternate routes.

Further details about the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

7 injured in Brooklyn crash: FDNY

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Seven people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening, officials said. According to police, a 67-year-old man sideswiped an MTA, which caused him to veer into traffic near East 66th Street and Ralph Avenue. That driver then struck a parked car. He’s described as being in “serious […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman struck, killed by subway train at Grand Central: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 20-year-old woman was struck and killed by the No. 7 train late Tuesday at Grand Central Terminal, according to police. Witnesses told authorities that the woman fell onto the southbound tracks and into the path of an oncoming train at around 10:55 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The train was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Tour bus driver slashed, stabbed by razor-wielding man: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A tour bus driver was slashed and stabbed by a razor-wielding panhandler late Tuesday in Midtown, according to police. The 53-year-old driver had just parked on Eighth Avenue near West 42nd Street around 11:40 p.m. when a man began to hit up his passengers for money as they exited the bus, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
City
Rush, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Cars
Queens, NY
Accidents
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

1-year-old critical after near drowning in N.J., police say

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Police say a 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a backyard pool in Paramus.The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday at a home on Beechwood Drive.The child was pulled from the pool by his mother. She, police and EMS performed CPR.He regained a pulse at Valley Hospital and was transferred to Mount Sinai Pediatric Hospital.
PARAMUS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Belt Parkway#Traffic Accident#Queens News Fdny#Emergency Management#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Voice

One Seriously Injured In Crash On Westbury Roadway

One person was seriously injured in a crash involving an SUV and a scooter on a busy Long Island roadway. It happened around 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 26 in Westbury. A 2020 Nissan SUV, operated by a 23-year-old woman, was traveling westbound on Old Country Road when it struck the electric scooter operated by a 75-year-old-man that was traveling northbound on Post Avenue, Nassau County Police said.
WESTBURY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old Westchester Man Killed In Greenburgh Crash

Police are investigating a weekend crash that claimed the life of a Westchester man. It happened on Sunday, June 26 on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh. An initial investigation determined Zahid Sotero Vergara, age 28, of Harrison, was operating a 2010 Aprilia motorcycle southbound and lost control of his motorcycle while changing lanes, state police said.
GREENBURGH, NY
PIX11

Suspect on scooter caught on video firing gun on Bronx street: NYPD

NORWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11)– A suspect on a scooter was caught on video firing shots at a person as he rode down a Bronx street Tuesday morning, police said. The unidentified person allegedly fired the gun in the direction of an unknown victim near 3572 Dekalb Avenue in Norwood at around 8 a.m., officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Video: Manhattan family surrounded by illegal dirt bikes, ATVs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A woman says a pack of drivers on dirt bikes and ATVs surrounded her and her family as they drove down the Henry Hudson Parkway. Dashboard camera video captures the Manhattan family’s moment of panic on Sunday. Jessica Garcia was behind the wheel with her husband in the front passenger seat […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Burglar sought in string of Brooklyn break-ins yielding over $11K

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A serial burglar has broken into seven businesses across south Brooklyn since mid-May, swiping more than $11,000 total in cash, lottery tickets, and merchandise, according to the NYPD. Across the seven incidents tallied between May 19 and June 9, the thief used a variety of methods to enter the businesses, including clipping […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

11 injured in Sunset Park fire, FDNY says

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two firefighters were among 11 injured in a Brooklyn blaze on Sunday afternoon, according to the FDNY. Firefighters rushed to Sixth Avenue near 57th Street just before 4 p.m. for reports of a fire in a mixed-occupancy building, officials said. The fire was quickly elevated to a two alarm and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen wounded by gunshot to the torso in Brooklyn: police

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire late Tuesday in Boerum Hill, police said. The victim was walking on Wyckoff Street near Third Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when he suddenly felt pain in his torso, according to authorities. First responders rushed the teen to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy