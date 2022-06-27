Several injured in fiery Belt Parkway crash, traffic snarled

QUEENS (PIX11) — A fiery four-car crash early Monday on the Belt Parkway left at least five people injured and traffic snarled ahead of the morning rush, officials said.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision near Exit 19 in Queens around 1:25 a.m., with two of the vehicles catching fire, according to authorities.

FDNY officials said that the department transported five patients to two area hospitals. The NYPD described the victims as in serious but stable condition. The department also said that one person fled the scene on foot.

The city’s Emergency Management notification system tweeted at 2:35 a.m. that all westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway were closed at Cohancy Street due to the smash-up. The center and right lanes had reopened as of 7:43 a.m., according to the NYPD , but commuters were still warned to expect delays and consider alternate routes.

Further details about the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.