SPRINGFIELD – Six candidates have secured a position on the ballot for the Ward 5 City Council seat. The seat vacated on May 31 when former City Council President Marcus Williams resigned from office. Williams’ resignation led to City Councilor At-Large Jesse Lederman becoming the new council president. After considering how to fill the vacated position, the council ultimately agreed on hosting a special election after state Rep. Angelo Puppolo’s Home Rule Petition legislation was signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker on May 16.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO