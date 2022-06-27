ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Summer workout routine

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - How can you stick with your workout...

www.wcjb.com

WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights polo horse Betty White

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -In this week’s Horse Capital TV, we learn about a polo horse named Betty White and the rider. Saddle up we are in for a swinging good time. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala food truck wins the Food Network’s BBQ Brawl

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Big Lee’s barbecue food truck in Ocala won a BBQ competition on the Food Network. A watch party gathered Monday night when the final episode of the Food Network’s BBQ Brawl aired. Pit master Rashad Jones won the season three competition. In a Facebook...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala restaurant among Yelp’s top 100 in Florida

A restaurant in Ocala was recently recognized by Yelp as being one of the top 100 restaurants in the state of Florida for 2022. Yelp released its first guide to the top 100 Florida restaurants last week, and the final rankings were determined by utilizing the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017, and April 13, 2022, according to the company’s website.
OCALA, FL
Gainesville, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church to hold a food distribution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A food distribution will be held in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It will start at 11 a.m. and volunteers can come at 9:30 a.m. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF Health hires diversity officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health officials named their new Chief Diversity Officer. Doctor Lakesha Butler is taking over this position, come August 22nd. Butler was a professor of pharmacy practice and Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Southern Illinois University. She is trained in facilitating diversity-related discussion and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne community celebrates 90 years of Homecoming

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hawthorne kicks off its 90th Homecoming with four days of events to honor the city’s history. Speaking with Hawthorne Mayor Jacquelyn Randall about the 90th anniversary, she said get ready for a family affair. The opening ceremony is Thursday afternoon at 2 pm featuring speaker, Pop...
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - National Teal Out day to highlight PTSD will be commemorated in Ocala with a 2.2-mile walk/run at the McPherson Governmental Campus wellness trail. Special teal PTSD awareness t-shirts are being offered for sale to support the cause. In the middle of an overcrowding crisis at Alachua...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Fire Rescue crew takes care of patient’s dog

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire rescue crew helped take care of a dog on Monday while the owner was being treated in the hospital. Alachua County Fire Rescue officials say crews from station 21 responded to the home of a patient who lives alone with his dog. The patient needed to be taken to the hospital but was worried about his dog since there was no one to watch it.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Wawa Celebrates Grand Opening of New Gainesville Store as Part of 2022 Day Brighteners Tour

Press release from Wawa, Inc. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Wawa, Inc. today announced the grand opening of its newest store located at 4322 SW Archer Rd. on Thursday, June 30th. To mark the occasion, Wawa is hosting an exciting grand opening celebration and outdoor ribbon cutting beginning at 9:00 a.m. Prior to the celebration, the new store will open at 8:00 a.m., when Wawa will begin distributing limited-edition, Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts for the first 100 customers who walk through the door, while supplies last! Wawa will also provide free coffee to toast the community and brighten days from June 30 to July 10.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gas prices tumble for second straight week

Prices at the pump plummeted for the second straight week with Florida seeing a nation-leading 15-cent drop since last Monday. Two weeks after the national average hit an all-time high of $5.01 per gallon, prices have slightly dropped the past two weeks to $4.90. In Florida, the statewide price decreased...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Heirs property loss high among black community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A panel discussed solutions to “heirs property lost” in the black community Monday night. Heirs’ property is when a parent dies and leaves their land to their kids but the parent did not leave a will. After it becomes a loss of land. That makes it impossible to get a title or a deed to the property.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Standardized test scores in North Central Florida had little change in 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Standardized test scores didn’t change much across much of North Central Florida in 2022. In the last year of the Florida statewide assessments tests, the percentage of students scoring a satisfactory grade remained stagnant. Most districts scored slightly lower in English for grades three through...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County hosts the 11th annual employment law seminar

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 11th annual employment law seminar will be held in Alachua County on Wednesday. The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Alachua County is inviting residents to hear about topics like recent developments in employment law and barriers to employment. The event...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

