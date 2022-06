Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pops up. Here are two that caught our eye.1. Saltwater retreatThis secluded inground pool has a sun ledge, three pool fountains and large patio for relaxing. Location: Villanova.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 5 guests (plus $15 per hour for one more).Number of guests: Up to 6. Photo courtesy...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO