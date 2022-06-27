It’s B2B and Person to Person Again at Delco Chamber’s Expo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s Hoagie Day in Philadelphia! More than 100 Wawa associates assembled 30,000 turkey shorties at the National Constitution Center on Wednesday. That’s about eight tons of food. Some of the hoagies were given to first responders and to Philabundance. “First 7,000 going out to the Philabundance to help combat hunger there, the next 3,000 are the Police Athletic League, and the Veterans Multi-Service Center,” Jim Morey, Wawa Chief Marketing Officer, said. The remaining hoagies were served free to the public at Independence Mall. “It’s a great day. The next 20,000 going to the public. Our everyday heroes.” Morey said. Hoagie Day is part of the annual Wawa Welcome America celebration, between Juneteenth and the 4th of July.

